Presented on 27 November in Beirut, a two-year investigation report identifies documentary losses in southern Lebanon. A new network must bring together archives professionals.

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Presented on 27 November in Beirut, a two-year investigation report identifies documentary losses in southern Lebanon. A new network must bring together archives professionals.

Bint Jbeil and Taybé libraries are among those announced by the Minister of Culture, Ghassan Salamé, on Friday at the National Library in the Sanayeh district. The Minister said he was involved in the establishment of both institutions. In Taybé, the inauguration was still coming when the fighting resumed in March, he recalled.

Public funds and private collections

The report, entitled « Nakba documentary », examines the effects of Israeli military operations on the libraries and archives of Jabal Amel in southern Lebanon. The Association of Lebanese Libraries and the Archives and Digital Media Laboratory presented with the Biladi Association, which provided documentation on the historical buildings of the South.

The survey was conducted over two years with researchers, librarians and archivists. It deals with the destroyed collections, but also with those that have survived and remain to be preserved. The case of Assad Ghandour, photographed by Ali Mazraani in the ruins of his house and library in Nabatiyah al-Fawqa, illustrates the private fund component, distinct from that of reading institutions. The minister stressed that the preservation of such funds was an area in which the state was difficult to intervene.

An archivist network launched in Beirut

The meeting also marked the launch of the Arab Archives Collective in Lebanon, an initiative of the Association of Lebanese Libraries. It must bring together professionals who keep archives and manage documents to share their methods and work together to protect collections. The material made public at the time of the presentation does not specify the budget of the collective or the timetable for any work on damaged sites.

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