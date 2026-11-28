Fourteen people died while crossing a cayuco from Gambia, according to the La Restinga report. Six passengers were evacuated by helicopter.

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Fourteen people died during a crossing to the Canary Islands. Their bodies were disembarked Friday 27 November at the port of La Restinga, on the island of El Hierro, after towing their boat. The delegation of the Spanish Government confirmed the assessment after the land census.

A sailboat spotted the cayuco drifting about 72 kilometres south-southwest of La Restinga and alerted the Spanish rescue. Six seriously ill persons were evacuated by helicopter. Other passengers were transferred to a lifeboat and examined at dockside. The Red Cross reported cases of dehydration and hypothermia.

The survivors say they left Gambia

Survivors told the rescue team that they had left Banjul ten days earlier. The circumstances in which the vessel was found drifting have not been established. The first reviews released during the intervention were provisional. The figure of fourteen corresponds to the census of bodies after arrival in La Restinga.

The Spanish rescue service at sea announced psychological support for mobilized personnel. The intervention involved rescue crews, the Civil Guard and health teams deployed to the port.

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