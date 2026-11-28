Moscow claims to have intercepted 1,246 drones on the night of 27-28 November. The mayor of the capital said 123 were destroyed in his vicinity. Flight restrictions in Vnoukovo and Domodedovo were lifted on Saturday morning.

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Moscow claims to have intercepted 1,246 drones on the night of 27-28 November. The mayor of the capital said 123 were destroyed in his vicinity. Flight restrictions in Vnoukovo and Domodedovo were lifted on Saturday morning.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday 28 November that its forces had intercepted or destroyed 1,246 Ukrainian drones during the night. This figure came from the Russian authorities and could not be independently verified. It corresponds to the interceptions claimed by Moscow, not the total number of drones launched or the number of impacts.

Two different counts

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, has published a separate assessment for the capital region. According to him, 462 drones took this direction between 2300 hours Friday and 0700 hours Saturday, Moscow time. A large part was reportedly intercepted remotely, and 123 were reportedly shot near the city. The 462 thus designate the aircraft reported to the region, and the 123 interceptions claimed near the capital. These figures do not add to the balance sheet announced by the Ministry.

In his successive points, the mayor indicated that rescue teams were involved in places where debris had fallen. His messages do not give a consolidated balance sheet of damage. The targets of the attack and the number of aircraft reaching their target are not established at this stage.

Flights subject to temporary authorization

In the Moscow region, the Federal Civil Aviation Agency imposed restrictions on Vnoukovo and Domodedovo. During their implementation, arrivals and departures should be allowed on a case-by-case basis. The agency announced Saturday morning the lifting of these restrictions at both airports, as well as in Kaluga and Tambov. In this announcement, it did not encrypt delayed, stolen or cancelled flights.

Kyiv also reports a Russian attack during the night

In its own provisional assessment, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it detected 162 Russian drones from 6 p.m. on Friday, Kyiv time, and had shot or neutralized 141 at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It reported impacts in 13 locations and debris falls in seven other locations. This balance sheet concerns an attack in Ukraine and does not allow verification of the Russian count.

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