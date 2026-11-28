The captain of a cargo ship reported on Saturday that armed men had taken control of the ship off Yemen. The fate of the crew was not specified.

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The captain of a cargo ship reported on Saturday that armed men had taken control of the ship off Yemen. The fate of the crew was not specified.

The report was relayed on 28 November by UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the UK Maritime Safety Service. According to the captain’s account, the men took control of the building at 0930 Yemen time (630 UTC) off Balhaf on the south coast. The authorities have been informed.

The fate of the sailors remains unknown

The British notice does not give the name, flag or number of sailors on board. Nor does it specify their condition. There is no element in the alert to assign the takeover to a group. The service recommended caution to crews crossing the area.

A separate incident from the Gulf of Oman

The Gulf of Aden connects the Arabian Sea to the southern entrance of the Red Sea. Saturday’s report concerns this maritime route, not the Gulf of Oman or the Strait of Ormuz, more east. On 26 November, the same service issued another opinion on an incident involving a cargo ship and military forces. He did not establish any link between these files.

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