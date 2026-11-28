Sunday, November 29, Don Antoine Drouineau will start the 42,195 km in Beirut. The collection that he carries with Pax Orienti must fund camps and activities for the young people of Mar Domit Maronite parish in Bourj Hammoud.

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Sunday, November 29, Don Antoine Drouineau will start the 42,195 km in Beirut. The collection that he carries with Pax Orienti must fund camps and activities for the young people of Mar Domit Maronite parish in Bourj Hammoud.

At 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, when the marathoners sprung from Martyrs Square, Don Antoine Drouineau ran for a parish in the eastern suburbs of Beirut. The French priest, a member of the Saint Martin Community, participates in the marathon of the Lebanese capital with a goal: to raise funds for the activities of the young people of Mar Doumit, in the district of Nabaa, in Bourj Hammoud.

Camps to finance in Bourj Hammoud

The collection is carried by Pax Orienti, a French association chaired by the priest. She will give donations to the parish, which organizes stays with its leaders, Scout leaders and the Faith and Light community. The campaign announces 210 children, adolescents and youth affected by the camps. It also supports seven Scouts units and a 45-member Faith and Light community that brings together people with disabilities, their loved ones and youth.

The campaign gives examples of expenses: 65 euros for a four-day stay for a young person, and 220 euros for electricity generated by generators in three camps. Donations are separate from marathon registration fees and may be paid without taking part in the race.

A two-year mission to the diocese of Antelias

Arrived in September, Antoine Drouineau was posted for two years in the Maronite diocese of Antelias. At Mar Doumit, he helped the priest and learned Maronite rite. The collection concerns activities already organised by the parish: in Nabaa, the accompaniment of children includes Scouting and group activities.

Sunday, 29 November, the marathon and the semi-marathon are scheduled to depart at 6.30 a.m., Beirut time. The race program and the collection of Pax Orienti are accessible separately.

Practical information

Photo:ShahenWasHere / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0(resized, without cropping).

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