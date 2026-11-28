In Baabda, Joseph Aoun called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. His entourage says Washington more receptive to this priority, without American public engagement.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In Baabda, Joseph Aoun called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. His entourage says Washington more receptive to this priority, without American public engagement.

President Joseph Aoun said on Friday 27 November that Lebanon remained committed to the framework agreement negotiated with Israel under American mediation, but that Israel had not implemented it so far. He spoke in Baabda before a delegation from the Île-de-France Region led by Valérie Pécresse. The Lebanese President said that he was waiting for the formation of the next Israeli government to know his position.

The withdrawal and return of the inhabitants to the heart of Lebanese demands

Joseph Aoun listed six objectives: the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the South, the deployment of the Lebanese army, the return of displaced persons, the release of Lebanese detainees, the state monopoly of arms and the end of the state of hostility with Israel. In his view, ending this state of hostility would speed up the passage of weapons under State authority. His declaration sets out a negotiating objective, without announcing a peace agreement or a timetable for withdrawal.

In Washington, a reported opening, not a commitment

Unnamed sources at the Baabda Palace claim that the American administration listens more to Joseph Aoun’s argument on the order of the stages. According to those interlocutors, the Israeli withdrawal, support for the Lebanese army and the start of reconstruction should precede the discussions on the disarmament of Hezbollah. They believe that Washington understands the risk that disarmament by force would lead to the internal stability of Lebanon. This assessment emanates from the President’s entourage. No U.S. press release has been consulted to confirm Washington’s acceptance of this linkage.

The dispute relates in particular to when each party must act. Israel links its withdrawal to the disarmament of Hezbollah. Nawaf Salam said on Friday that the formal negotiations were on hold due to the Israeli elections and uncertainty about the composition of the next government. The Prime Minister also excluded from seeking confrontation with Hezbollah, while stating that his government would not yield to what he described as intimidation of the movement.

After FINUL remains a separate file

Joseph Aoun praised the French approaches for the post-FINUL period. The temporary retention of certain tasks of peacekeepers during their withdrawal, referred to by Nawaf Salam, is a matter for the Security Council. It does not specify the date on which Israeli forces would leave the positions they occupy in Lebanon. At this stage, no new negotiation date or withdrawal schedule accepted by the parties has been made public.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews