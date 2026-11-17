A sale of Nvidia shares declared by Donald Trump revives questions about his financial interests and American decisions about chips. CNBC’s investigation, official documents and applicable law make it possible to distinguish declared amounts, portfolio management, apparent conflict and insider trading, which is not established here.

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Donald Trump’s investments in Nvidia put the separation between presidential assets and public decisions at the forefront. The CNBC investigation published on 16 November 2026 raises a question of apparent conflict of interest. It does not make it possible to present an insider offence as established. The first essential distinction is that the amount of up to $1 million is a declared sale, not all shares held.

A documented sale, one amount per tranche

The presidential financial transaction report published by the White House in June 2026 makes it possible to verify the transaction directly. On page 28, line 873 refers to a sale of NVIDIA CORP securities on May 18, 2026, in the range of $500,001 to $1,000,000.

This document therefore does not give an exact sale price of one million. It also does not specify, on this line, the number of shares sold, their purchase price or any profit realized. A sales recipe is not a surplus value: to calculate the latter, one would need to know the cost of the transferred securities. Presenting this slice as net enrichment would be inaccurate.

What the CNBC investigation reports

According to Luke Fountain’s analysis for CNBC, Trump’s accounts have made at least 103 purchases or sales of Nvidia securities since his return to the presidency, for a cumulative amount of between $27 million and $97.5 million. This total adds up transactions; it does not measure a net profit or wealth.

CNBC is drawing closer to the May 18 sale of the New York Times news that Marco Rubio had, five days earlier, informed Trump of information about Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. Trump denied on November 16 that he had received this information. This briefing remains here a revelation attributed to the NYT, reported by CNBC, not a fact independently verified by Libnanews.

The White House responded to CNBC that independent advisors managed the investments without the President’s intervention. The chain states that it did not find in the statements of evidence that it ordered these transactions or that managers had access to classified information. It also includes smaller purchases around the sale.

Why flea decisions matter

The link between public power and Nvidia’s activity is documented by the US authorities. The Bureau of Industry and Security, attached to the Department of Commerce, announced on 13 January 2026 a review of the export regime to China. Applications for licences for Nvidia H200, MI325X AMDs and comparable products may be considered on a case-by-case basis under security conditions. The press release links this development to the presidential announcement of 8 December 2025.

The device is not a general authorisation and without control. In particular, applicants must demonstrate that exports do not reduce production capacity available to U.S. customers. Chinese buyers must have compliance procedures, and products must undergo independent testing in the United States.

Economically, these decisions can alter a manufacturer’s market access, sales prospects and investor expectations. This mechanism explains the importance of public control when the decision-maker also has a financial interest. It does not demonstrate that such authorization was designed to promote its portfolio. A distinction must be made between the possible effect of an industrial policy and the personal intention given to the person who decides it.

The President is not subject to all ordinary rules

American law has an important feature. Section 208 of Title 18 of the United States Code prohibits, subject to the exceptions provided, the personal and substantial participation of an executive officer in certain cases in which he or she has a known financial interest. However, section 202(c) expressly excludes the Chair and the Vice-Chair from definitions applicable to several provisions, including this section 208.

It would therefore be misleading to say that the mere detention of Nvidia shares is sufficient to establish a violation of this rule by Trump. Conversely, this specific exclusion does not constitute a general authorization of any financial practice and does not exempt the consideration of any other relevant rules.

The question of an insider offence is distinct. The Securities and Exchange Commission framework includes transactions based on important and non-public information, in violation of a duty of trust or confidentiality. A proximity between two dates is not sufficient to establish these elements. The information actually held, its circulation, the persons who decided to order and the conditions for its execution should be examined.

Independent management and separation of interests are not synonymous

Trusting investments to a manager can separate the owner from the daily purchase or sale decision. This does not in itself remove its economic interest in assets. It is also appropriate not to automatically use the term blind trust to qualify delegated management.

The Office of Government Ethics explains that a qualified, blind or diversified trust is subject to a specific procedure and that it alone has the certification authority. The evidence referred to in this article does not permit such certification to be granted to the arrangement invoked in this case.

The public issue is therefore not reduced to the amount of a transaction or to a criminal charge. It covers the possibility of verifying the separation between governmental decisions, confidential information and private interests. Financial records shall establish reported transactions; They do not in themselves re-establish the chain of decisions that produced them. It is this difference between heritage transparency and evidence of behaviour that should guide the reading of the record.

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