Dar al-Nimer hosts an exhibition from 19 to 29 November 2026 on a hundred years of children’s stories in Lebanon. More than two hundred stories were selected from over ten thousand books. Prepared by Maud Stephan, Fadia Hoteit and Lena Merhej, the journey links writing, illustration and publishing with the transformations of Lebanese society. The three Commissioners cross their experiences in public reading, pedagogy and visual narration. A visit with a storytelling session is also announced for children.

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Dar al-Nimer opened an exhibition in Beirut on 19 November 2026 dedicated to a hundred years of children’s stories in Lebanon. More than two hundred stories make up a journey on writing, illustration and publishing. The exhibition continues until 29 November.

Dar el-Nimer tells about the changes in the youth book

The selection results from two-year documentation work. It allows us to follow the transformations of the book intended for young readers, without separating texts from images. The ways to tell, draw and publish form the three axes of this journey.

This editorial history is also that of Lebanese society. The authors’ concerns are changing with social conditions and the focus on the child. The exhibition thus invites to look at children’s stories as documents about their time, as well as as as works of literature and illustration.

A selection prepared by three specialists

Maud Stephan, Fadia Hoteit and Lena Merhej prepared the project. They have retained more than two hundred stories from a collection of more than ten thousand young books.

The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, AFAC, and the Tosh Fesh Foundation support the exhibition. The course is for writers, illustrators and publishers, but also for families, teachers and students.

Public reading, pedagogy and illustration

The three commissioners’ journeys link book research to its circulation and production. Maud Stephan works on publishing, reading and access to information. She led the rehabilitation project of the National Library of Lebanon between 1999 and 2003, before continuing a consultancy mission until 2018.

His action also concerns readers outside the capital. She led the network of Cultural Reading and Animation Centres, led by the Ministry of Culture with the International Organization of La Francophonie. Fourteen centres have been set up in this context, with particular attention to youth works in Arabic. She also co-founded the Assabil Association, which works for public libraries.

Fadia Hoteit brings a look from psychology and education sciences. A professor at the Lebanese University, she has devoted research to children, families and women. His books include a study on children’s literature in Lebanon, published in 2001, and a book on children and national policies, published in 2018.

Lena Merhej, co-founder of Samandal Comics, is working on visual narration. She illustrated more than 30 children’s books and produced comic books and animated films. His doctoral research focused on war stories in Lebanese graphic novels. This journey gives a place to the image as a form of narrative, not as a mere accompaniment to the text.

AFAC lists the project100 Years of Stories and Talesamong its 2024 supporters, in the training programme and regional events. The November exhibition now gives a public rendezvous to this work on the heritage of children’s stories.

An appointment for children in Clemenceau

An interactive visit, accompanied by a storytelling session, was announced for children from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. It combines the discovery of the books with an oral practice of the narrative.

The opening will take place on Thursday, 19 November, at 4 p.m. Dar el-Nimer is located on America Street in the Clemenceau neighbourhood of Beirut. The gallery can be reached on +961 1 367 016 for the visit procedures.

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