At the Nuhad Es-Said Pavilion, about 500 students participate in an Abed Al Kadiri facility. Workshops until 30 November, visit until 1 December.

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A house takes shape, drawing after drawing, at the Nuhad Es-Said Pavilion for Culture, at the Beirut National Museum. About 500 students from public and private schools participate in « This House Belongs to Everyone », a collective facility designed and directed by Lebanese artist Abed Al Kadiri.

Supported by the European Union in the framework of Culture for All, the initiative involves the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. Workshops continue until 30 November 2026; the public can discover the work in evolution until 1 December.

Drawings to live in the same space

The device is based on a metal structure that shows the contours of a house. Each participant adds his/her drawing. During the sessions, individual contributions thus form a common space.

According to the organizers’ presentation, students first discover drawings made by displaced children in schools and reception centres in Lebanon. They then imagine their own home. The journey calls for a joint approach to the home, belonging and experiences of displacement, rather than producing isolated images.

An artistic approach born in 2020

This installation is part of a broader approach by Abed Al Kadiri, « Today I Would Like to Be a Tree ». The project was born after the explosion of the port of Beirut on 4 August 2020. The Tanit gallery recalls that the artist’s exhibition, « Remains of the Last Red Rose », had then been buried under the rubble.

In 2026, work was deployed to displaced children, with collective art sessions and psychosocial support. The project site describes a three-step process: creation with children, artist intervention on their drawings, and then exhibition to raise funds.

An exhibition of artists’ books in parallel

The pavilion also hosts the exhibition « Today I Would Like to Be a Tree », opened on 11 November and presented until 1 December. It gathers contributions from 22 artists, depending on the exhibition venue. More than 1,000 children participated in the sessions that produced 180 metres of drawings, transformed into accordion folded books, called leporellos.

These books extend the dialogue between children and artists. The exhibition aims to finance the education and psychosocial support of war-affected children for the benefit of Lebanese associations Azahir and Bassma. She accompanies the installation of the students, without getting confused with her.

To be seen:« This House Belongs to Everyone », at the Nuhad Es-Said Pavilion for Culture, Beirut National Museum, until December 1, 2026. The pavilion opens from Tuesday to Sunday. The school workshops end on 30 November.

Cover photograph: façade of the Beirut National Museum, Libnanews archives.

Sources:presentation of the 17 november organisers;nuhad Es-Said pavilion;project site;tanit Gallery.

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