Trump after midterms: more unpredictable abroad?

The midterms limit Trump’s ability to impose his foreign policy on a sustainable basis without withdrawing his initiative. Budget, war, sanctions and customs duties: analysis of the levers that remain in the White House and those that the new Congress may oppose the President.

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The midterms reduce Donald Trump’s ability to impose his foreign policy on a sustainable basis, but they do not deprive him of the means to act quickly. Starting in January, the Democratic Congress will be able to challenge its credits, control its decisions and block appointments. Between a presidential announcement and its long-term financing, the gap may therefore widen. This is where the new American unpredictability lies.

An election defeat does not automatically lead a president to war. It does not bring him back, out of necessity, to negotiation. After the November 3 election, the useful answer is to examine the remaining powers of Trump, those that Congress can oppose and the timing of their confrontation. The President retains the diplomatic initiative and the military command. It loses the prospect of a parliamentary majority willing to accompany its choices.

Political change is immediate, the transfer of parliamentary power is not. The mandate of the new Congress begins on 3 January 2027, in accordance with the twentieth amendment. The outgoing elected representatives therefore continue to vote during the transition period. Foreign interlocutors must now follow two horizons: what the White House can decide before January and what the new majority will then agree to finance or consolidate.

The initiative remains at the White House

The President leads diplomatic relations and remains Commander-in-Chief. The Constitution nevertheless shares foreign policy between several institutions: Congress decides on laws and credits, while the Senate intervenes in particular in the appointment and approval of treaties. So losing a majority does not transform the White House by implementing a foreign policy defined solely by parliamentarians.

Trump can continue to meet with leaders, set negotiating positions and instruct its administration within the existing legal framework. An offer to negotiate or a public threat does not require the prior vote of a new law. This ability to create a diplomatic event remains, even if its popularity declines.

The difficulty arises when an announcement involves new expenditure, legislative change or lasting institutional commitment. A partner can obtain a presidential promise without obtaining the guarantee that Congress will vote the necessary funds. Conversely, an initiative supported by parliamentarians may encounter a presidential veto. American politics then becomes the product of confrontation rather than of an aligned chain of decision-making.

Funding limits the duration of commitments

Budgetary power gives elected representatives a concrete lever. A hostile majority may refuse certain envelopes, impose conditions on their use or require detailed reporting. For an external operation, the key issues become cost, duration, objectives and exit conditions.

A budget restriction does not necessarily involve cutting all military assets. Congress can distinguish between protecting already deployed forces, supplying an ally and expanding a campaign. This is politically important: a parliamentarian can challenge an operation without trying to expose US soldiers to an additional risk.

However, the White House retained the veto. To overcome it, two thirds must be gathered in each room. A democratic victory, even a broad one, does not mean that all the President’s decisions can be annulled. Republican elected officials willing to support a restriction become decisive. Trump’s succession and the desire to protect their own future can strengthen their autonomy, without guaranteeing their vote on each issue.

War remains subject to disputed rules in their application

The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. The 1973 War Powers Resolution adds a mechanism to prevent an intervention decided by the executive from extending indefinitely without parliamentary authorization. Its article codified in Section 1544 of Title 50 provides, in principle, for the cessation of the use of forces after 60 days from the required report, unless authorized, lawful extension or impossibility for Congress to meet after an attack on the United States. A maximum extension of 30 days may cover military requirements for a safe withdrawal.

This device does not offer a mechanical guarantee against any escalation. Disagreements may relate to the initiation of reporting obligations, the qualification of operations and the extent of presidential powers. To assess a crisis, we must therefore look at the acts committed and the legal bases invoked, rather than assume that an electoral result is sufficient to stop a campaign.

The new majority can above all increase the political cost of each stage: hearings, requests for documents, expenditure review, votes on authorizations. Military and diplomatic officials will have to explain their strategy to commissions that will no longer necessarily seek to protect the President. This exposure changes the conduct of an operation even when it does not interrupt immediately.

Customs duties show that the executive has no white card

Trade policy already offers a documented example of a legal limit. On February 20, 2026, in Learning Resources v. Trump and Associated V.O.S. Selections, the Supreme Court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not authorize the President to impose customs duties. It distinguished the economic restriction powers provided for in the Act from the taxation power.

This decision does not remove all customs duties or other trade delegations voted by Congress. It prohibits treating an emergency proclamation as unlimited authorization. For foreign companies and governments, the legal basis for a measure therefore matters as much as the announcement that precedes it.

The same reasoning applies to negotiation. A spectacular threat can create a short-term balance of power; a disputable measure may then be suspended or invalidated. Partners must distinguish between political pressure, applicable regulatory act and legally-supported commitment. Midterms reinforce this need to read American decisions at several levels.

Defeat increases the need for results, not freedom of action

The President can seek international success faster than a domestic reform negotiated with the opposition. An agreement, release of detained persons or cessation of a conflict can be described as personal results. This incentive favours both negotiation and a demonstration of strength to achieve it. It does not allow to deduct in advance which will be chosen.

Economic constraint also counts. An escalation that could increase energy costs can aggravate power dissatisfaction. Foreign leaders therefore know that Washington must arbitrate between strategic pressure and domestic price of this pressure. This may encourage some to negotiate, others to wait for a change of power.

For American allies, the main risk is to confuse Trump’s assurance with a lasting consensus in Washington. For his opponents, the opposite mistake would be to believe that defeat takes away any capacity for initiative. In both cases, the calculation must include the president, parliamentarians and the courts, as well as the appropriations already available.

Trump will thus be more constrained in the long term, without necessarily becoming more predictable in his immediate announcements or choices. The danger is not just a president who acts without limits: he also resides in a promise that the institutions cannot keep together, a threat whose execution encounters an obstacle or an agreement questioned when financing it. After the midterms, the stability of an American commitment will depend more on its legal and budgetary translation than on the presidential speech alone.

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