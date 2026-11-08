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Did you know that? In Lebanon, a fossil snake still had legs
Did you know? In Lebanon, a fossil snake still had legs.
Discovered in Al-Nammura, Eupodophis descouensi lived about 95 million years ago. In 2011, X-rays revealed its second small leg, hidden in the rock. A control of limb reduction in snakes.
Real photos of the fossil: Didier Descouens, 2013, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons. Libnanews editorial editing with blurred titles, subtitles and photographic extensions; adaptation under CC BY-SA 4.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Photo sources: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eupodophis descouensi Holotype.jpg and https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eupodophis descouensi Holotype hind leg.jpg Scientific source: https://www.esrf.fr/news/general/Snake-with-leg
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