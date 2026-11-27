The Lebanese port announced that it had handled 4,015 20-foot equivalents at the CMA CGM Alceste port of call. This figure does not measure Lebanese imports or monthly traffic.

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The port of Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, announces that it has loaded and unloaded the equivalent of 4,015 containers of twenty feet during a single stopover of the CMA CGM Alceste. In its communiqué issued on Friday 27 November, the management sees it as a record for the port. It states that approximately 700 containers were destined for the Lebanese market, without specifying the equivalent volume of 20 feet of the consignment.

A handling figure, not a balance sheet of imports

The 4,015 TEUs add up the loaded and unloaded volumes. The TEU is a unit of capacity: a box of 40 feet counts for two. The press release does not break down this total between loading, unloading and transhipment. It also does not give the duration of the operations, which would allow the rate of handling to be calculated. The figure of 700 containers destined for Lebanon is therefore not directly comparable to the total of 4,015 TEUs.

A stopover on a line between Asia and the Mediterranean

The Alceste measures 366 meters depending on the port. CMA CGM’s commercial documentation is part of the Phoenician Express fleet, a line serving Tripoli. The group also operates the port container terminal. The Tripoli direction assigns the operation to the terminal and the pilotage station. Neither the release nor the public documents consulted are sufficient to determine what portion of the cargo was in transit to another port.

The announced record is for one stopover. In order to measure an increase in trade in northern Lebanon, a uniform monthly series would be needed, separating shipments destined for the Lebanese market, exports and transshipments. Friday’s press release does not provide this breakdown.

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