INE estimates Spanish inflation at 4.1% in November, compared with 4.9% in October. The provisional figure estimates the increase in contributory pensions to about 3.5% in January.

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The rise in consumer prices in Spain slowed to 4.1% over one year in November, according to the first estimate by the Spanish Institute of Statistics (INE), published on Friday 27 November. It was 4.9% in October. The November figure supplements the reference period for the revalorisation of contributory pensions in January 2027, which is about 3.5% subject to final data.

Fuels hold back rising prices

The main reason for the slowdown was the lower prices of private-vehicle fuels and lubricants, which had risen in November 2025. The prices of clothing and footwear also rose slower than a year earlier. Compared to October, the general index fell by 0.6%. Despite this one-month decline, prices remain 4.1% higher than in November 2025.

Underlying inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food, fell from 3.1% to 2.6% year-on-year. The harmonised index, designed for European comparisons, stands at 4.1% in Spain. The latter rate does not measure inflation throughout the euro area.

Why pensions do not follow the November figure

The Spanish Social Security recalls that the general increase in contributory pensions is based on the average annual inflation rates from December 2025 to November 2026. The average of the twelve published rates, calculated with the November provisional figure, is about 3.5%. This is neither the only rate in November, at 4.1%, nor a measure of average inflation in the calendar year 2026.

This increase would be applied from 1 January for contributory pensions under the general scheme of revalorisation. Minimum or non-contributory pensions may follow separate rules. The INE schedule sets the publication of the final November figure on 15 December: the estimate of the revalorisation can still move if the last rate is revised.

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