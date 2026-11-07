Tripoli: Egypt reopens diplomatic headquarters

Egypt reopens the historic headquarters of its embassy in Tripoli, closed in 2014. Badr Abdelatty accompanies this inauguration of discussions on Egyptian nationals, trade and energy. The mission had already resumed activities before: this ceremony did not mark a return after twelve years of total diplomatic absence.

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Egypt reopened the historic headquarters of its embassy in Tripoli, Libya, on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Badr Abdelatty presided over the ceremony with Taher al-Baour, in charge of Libyan Foreign Affairs. This relocation to a renovated building accompanies discussions on economic exchanges and the situation of Egyptian nationals.

A diplomatic headquarters reopened after renovation

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the reopening of the building and the presence of both officials. Badr Abdelatty thanked the Libyan authorities for their support for the maintenance and renovation work. He presented this place as part of Tripoli’s historical and diplomatic heritage.

The headquarters closed in 2014, in a context of deteriorating security. It was reopened twelve years later. However, it does not mean that any Egyptian diplomatic activity had ceased during that period.

The Egyptian mission was already working in Tripoli in 2021. In June of that year, his official announced the release of nationals detained in Libya. The novelty of 7 November therefore concerns the return to the historic siege, rather than the restoration of relations between the two countries.

Concrete demands for Egyptians in Libya

The visit also includes an interview with Abdelhamid Dbeibah, head of the government of national unity based in Tripoli. According to the Egyptian report, Badr Abdelatty requested additional facilities for his compatriots living in Libya. In particular, it calls for the extension of administrative deadlines and the cancellation of fines accumulated over previous periods.

The Minister also called for measures in favour of Egyptian students. The release does not present these applications as decisions that have already been implemented. It does not specify any timetable, number of beneficiaries or procedure for benefiting from it.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen trade and investment and to remove trade barriers. Their discussions focused on the participation of Egyptian companies in Libyan infrastructure and reconstruction projects. They include preparations for a future meeting of the High Joint Committee.

Energy projects still to be implemented

In the embassy premises, Badr Abdelatty met Khalifa al-Sadeq, the Libyan oil and gas ministry. Trade focused on gas connections, petroleum products and Libyan oil refining in Egypt for re-export.

The Egyptian minister asked to speed up these projects, as well as rehabilitation of Libyan refineries and electrical interconnection. The report does not mention any new contracts signed or expiry dates for entry into service. Khalifa al-Sadeq is due to visit Cairo shortly to continue discussions with Egyptian oil and electricity ministers.

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