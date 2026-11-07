Rugby to 7: Lebanese in Aqaba

The Lebanese won the West and Central tournament of the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy in Aqaba. They beat Jordan 22–0 in the final after five more victories. The course totals 155 marked points and 17 cashed. The title opens access to the Sevens Series 2027, according to the rules announced by Asia Rugby.

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The Lebanese Rugby to 7 women’s selection won Saturday, November 7, the West and Central tournament of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy in Aqaba, Jordan. The Lebanese defeated host country 22–0 in the final, after a six-win course without defeat. The title also paves the way for the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2027, in line with the promotion stake announced by the organizer.

On 6 and 7 November, the women’s competition brought together five selections: Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. It is a rugby to seven, a rugby union discipline, not rugby to XIII. The trophy won in Aqaba concerns the West and Central zone of the Asian program.

Four hits in chicken, then two in final phase

Lebanon finished its hen phase with four victories. The players dominated Syria 32–0, then Saudi Arabia 27–5. They also defeated Jordan 22–7 and Iraq 35–0. These results allowed them to approach encounters with direct elimination without having conceded defeat.

In the semifinal, the Lebanese recovered the Saudi women and won 17–5. The final ran against them a second time with the Jordanian women. Already victorious in the pool, they finished this time without cashing a point, on the score of 22–0.

The addition of the six results gives 155 marked points for 17 collected. Lebanon received no points in three meetings: against Syria, Iraq and Jordan in the final. These figures sum up a victorious course against each of the other teams involved.

A regional trophy and access to the higher level

Prior to the tournament, Asia Rugby announced that the winners of the men’s and women’s competitions would win their place in the Sevens Series 2027. This device makes the Trophy a promotional step for selections that seek to reach the upper circuit. Lebanese success is part of this journey, beyond the handing over of the cup.

The tournament was organized by Asia Rugby and hosted by the Jordanian Federation in Ayla Oasis, Aqaba. It included nine men’s teams in addition to the five women’s selections. For Jordan, it was the first organisation of an Asian rugby tournament of seven on its territory, according to the continental forum.

Qais Al Dhalai, president of Asia Rugby and the Arab Federation, presented the trophy to Lebanese players. Their final results are undivided: six meetings, six victories and one final success against the organizing country.

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