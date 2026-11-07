Events of 7 November: the Review of the Interior

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Ministry of Interior has 146,000 participants, including 46,000 in Paris, in 141 actions organized in France on Saturday, November 7, 2026. His interim national security assessment, which was arrested at 6 p.m., reported 232 arrests and nearly 40,000 persons under control. Not all dispersal operations were completed when this item was published.

Less than 5 November

The comparison with Thursday covers two different days: November 5 was an interprofessional mobilization accompanied by strikes. For that day, the ministry had recorded 575,000 people in 193 actions, including 65,000 in Paris. The decline therefore also appears in the Parisian count of the authorities. However, these figures alone do not measure the evolution of strikes in enterprises and services.

Saturday’s balance sheet replaces the partial participation points broadcast in the afternoon. Parisian figures are included in the national total: they must not be added to it. Similarly, successive surveys of inquiries do not constitute series to be added. An inquiry does not prejudge a possible prosecution or conviction.

In Paris, two separate gatherings

The authorized procession left Republic to join Nation via Voltaire Boulevard. The appeal was brought by the youth trade union and regional trade union unions. Journalists present at Nation then observed a start of fire and the use of grenades during the dispersal.

The Concorde rally was distinct from this parade. There are people present despite the prefectural ban and the police have carried out checks. These observations, like those made at Nation, do not provide a national record of the injured.

Incidents reported by the authorities

The Ministry reported tensions in several major cities and attributed violence to groups seeking to overflow security. For Paris, it distinguishes a quiet procession from the incidents that occurred at the dispersion. This story is from the authorities. Their statement does not give a total of the injured.

Monday, a meeting expected in Matignon

Mobilization continues on the labour market. In their statement dated 5 November and published the following day, the CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, FSU and Solidaires announced that they would meet Monday after the meeting in Matignon to decide on the follow-up.

These organizations make the end of the movement conditional on responses to the demands of employees, civil servants, young people and pensioners. They take note of the announced meeting with representatives of the private sector, while regretting the absence, on that date, of appointments for officials and young people. This trade union position is not an announcement of the outcome of future discussions.

A Day of Action in Education November 10

The inter-federal call published on November 6 already sets another deadline: a day of strikes, demonstrations and rallies Tuesday, November 10 in National Education, Higher Education and Research. It concerns both staff and youth.

In particular, the signatories requested thawing of the index point, job creation and a plan for tenure. They also call for resources for places in higher education, the renovation of the school and university buildings and sustainable funding for public research. They challenge barriers to access to studies and consider the first government responses insufficient.

The organisations plan to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the follow-up of the movement within the interprofessional framework. At this stage, this call does not allow the future participation to be quantified or the institutional disruptions to be predicted.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews