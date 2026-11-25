The retail trade index dates back to the third quarter of 2026 in Lebanon. Level, real variation and role of fuels: what figures measure.

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The Lebanese retail trade resumed in the third quarter of 2026, but did not reverse its delay over the previous summer. The index of the Beirut and Fransabank Traders’ Association, announced on 24 November, rose from 26.26 to 35.97 points. Without fuel, activity grew by 24.67 per cent in real terms compared to the previous quarter, but remained 13.17 per cent lower than in the third quarter of 2025.

35.97 points does not mean 35.97 % growth

The publication sets the level of the fourth quarter 2019 at 100. The 35.97 points in the third quarter of 2026 thus compare first with a reference level, and the 26.26 points in the previous quarter give a short-term benchmark. The difference is 9.71 index points. This is neither a volume growth rate nor a measure of an identical increase for all retailers.

The index is based on turnover from a sample of enterprises, weighted by activity. A nominal turnover measures sales at actually invoiced prices. It can increase because prices rise, because more products are sold or because purchases move to more expensive products. A real evolution seeks to neutralize the price effect. Nor is it a direct observation of the number of items passed into cash in each store.

Fuels amplified the rebound, without explaining alone

The volume of fuel sales increased by 49.98 per cent in the third quarter, after a 20.65% decrease in the previous quarter. This variation relates to the quantities of fuel, not to the amount spent on the pump or to all retail purchases. Non-fuel sales also increase from one quarter to the next once the price effect is taken into account. So the rebound is not just about this job.

The year-on-year decline increases the rebound of a quarter

The comparison between July-September and April-June describes a short-term recovery. It does not, on its own, isolate seasonal effects, particularly summer expenses. The comparison with July-September 2025 answers another question: has trade resumed its activity from the previous summer? For the non-fuel perimeter, the response remains negative.

A rebound quarter after a disturbed period and a year-long decline can therefore coexist without contradiction. To determine whether the recovery lasts, it will be necessary to see whether it continues into the next quarter and whether it spreads across sectors, rather than reading in the index alone a measure of the consumption of all households.

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