Amnesty International documents overcrowded deliveries and lack of equipment. The United Nations recorded over 6,500 miscarriages reported from January to September 2026.

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In a report published on 25 November, Amnesty International described women who were forced to give birth in overcrowded services and newborns without care in Gaza. The organization criminalizes, inter alia, Israeli operations and restrictions on medical supplies. She asked to investigate a possible intention to prevent births, which she did not claim to have established.

Overcrowded hospitals, inaccessible care

The survey covers the three years following 7 October 2023, until 1 October 2026. Amnesty International relies on 228 interviews, including more than 120 with women or girls interviewed on their own experience, and more than 60 with Palestinian caregivers.

Patients and midwives described deliveries on shared beds or from the ground. Caregivers report that drug, fuel and equipment ruptures have disrupted prenatal examinations, childbirth and newborn care. The report quotes the Al-Awda Hospital in Noisseirat, where a doctor interviewed in March 2026 indicated that three of the six ultrasound devices available before October 2023 were still operating, but in poor condition.

Over 6,500 miscarriages reported in nine months

In its own assessment, the United Nations Population Fund reports that more than 6,500 miscarriages were reported in Gaza between January and September 2026, more than three times the number recorded in the same period of 2025. These are reported cases, not a rate of miscarriage reported in all pregnancies. Nor does the data indicate the cause of each case. The Fund links the deterioration of pregnancy with hunger and saturated health services.

Amnesty also documented damage in two in vitro fertilization centres. According to the organisation, damage and restrictions on the entry of equipment prevented these establishments from returning to business. It also reports difficulties in reaching services that are still open, particularly for displaced persons.

A general conclusion and one more point to be drawn

Amnesty believes that abuses against women and girls are part of a genocide that it accuses Israel of prosecuting in Gaza. On a specific point, the organization said it had not been able to establish definitively the intention to prevent births among Palestinians, and asked that this issue be investigated. This qualification and application are from the NGO, not from a judicial decision on this report.

The organization reported that it had transmitted its findings to the Israeli authorities and Hamas’ political bureau on 30 September. It states that it did not receive any reply from them at the time of publication.

Destructions on Al-Seqaly Street in Khan Yunes, 11 June 2024 (archives). Rawanmurad2025 / Wikimedia Commons. Picture framed and titled by Libnanews, licensedCC BY-SA 4.0. It does not show the hospitals mentioned in the report.

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