Touch: interruptions scheduled for 7 and 8 November

Touch announces targeted interruptions during the 7-8 November weekend to upgrade its billing systems. The service centres will be concerned from Saturday afternoon, then the digital tools in the evening. Charges, transfers and payments will be suspended overnight, with a separate schedule for international calls and roaming. The operator invites subscribers to anticipate their actions. Its communiqué does not provide for a general cut-off of national calls or mobile internet.

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The interruptions of Touch services will involve several commercial operations and international communications during the weekend of 7-8 November 2026. The operator announces an upgrade of its billing systems. It asks subscribers to anticipate their reloads, their payments and the activation of roaming.

The schedule communicated Thursday 5 November begins Saturday afternoon for the service centres. It extends until Sunday morning for the other functions concerned. The schedules vary according to the services: they are indicated here at the time of Beirut.

Touch links these interruptions to the modernization of its invoicing and business management system, referred to as the NGBSS. The press release lists the suspended functions. It does not announce a general stop for national calls or mobile internet access.

Touch services interruptions: recharge before Saturday

Reloads of prepaid lines, credit transfers and invoice payments will be suspended on all channels from Saturday 7 November at 10 p.m. Their recovery is scheduled for Sunday 8 November at 8 a.m.

Touch recommends that these operations be completed by November 7. Subscribers who plan to reload their line during the weekend are therefore invited to do so upstream. The change of payment channel will not allow to circumvent this interruption, since the announcement covers all the proposed means.

Service centres from 14 hours, digital tools from 20 hours

Sales and services at customer centres and outlets will be unavailable from Saturday to 2 p.m. until Sunday at 9 a.m. There are two exceptions: the touch point at Beirut International Airport and the call centre will continue to operate until Saturday at 8 p.m.

The period of unavailability of digital tools will also begin Saturday at 8 p.m. It will end, according to the announced schedule, Sunday at 8 a.m. It concerns the self-service functions of the website, mobile application, service SMS and interactive voice server.

This refers to self-service procedures. The press release does not describe a general suspension of all messages exchanged between subscribers.

International calls and roaming interrupted during the night

International calls and outgoing roaming will be out of service from Saturday at 10 p.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m. This range is distinct from that of reloads and payments, the recovery of which is announced an hour later.

The operator recommends that relevant subscribers activate their roaming services before Saturday. However, this early approach does not eliminate the announced interruption of international communications and roaming during the night.

Modernising subscription management

Touch presents the transaction as a redesign of its billing and commercial support systems. The company aims at faster monitoring of credit consumption, more transparent payments and simplified activation of packages and offers.

These improvements are the announced objectives of the system change. Most subscribers must remember the different hours of re-use scheduled Sunday: 7 hours for international calls and roaming, 8 hours for payments and digital self-service, and 9 hours for sales and services of the centres.

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