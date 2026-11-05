Maxime Chaya: November 19th evening goes to 6 p.m

The 20 Years & Still Rising evening with Maxime Chaya will be held on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. at the MEA Training & Conference Center. The Full Circles announces the patronage of Nawaf Salam and specifies that the delay should allow ministers to attend, without confirming their presence. This new announcement complements the one published by Libnanews on November 2. Prior confirmation with the organisation remains necessary to access the site.

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The 20 Years & Still Rising evening dedicated to Maxime Chaya will begin at 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. on Thursday, 19 November 2026. The appointment remains at the MEA Training & Conference Center. The Full Circles, which broadcasts the announcement, also reported on the patronage of the President of the Council of Ministers, Nawaf Salam.

Maxime Chaya: a new schedule to remember

In a message signed by its Managing Director, Myrna Abu Mrad el Khoury, the agency reports that Maxime Chaya visited Nawaf Salam. According to this message, the Prime Minister agreed to grant his patronage to the event and asked to shift the start of one hour to allow ministers to attend.

However, the message does not confirm any ministerial presence.

Libnanews had presented the meeting in its Agenda section on 2 November, with a start announced at 5 p.m. Participants must now hold 6 p.m., Lebanon time. The date and location do not change.

Twenty years after Everest

The evening goes back to the twenty years of the ascent of Everest by Maxime Chaya, made on May 15, 2006. The initial invitation announced the screening of the documentary « Max Chaya Special », the presentation and signature of the fourth and final volume of « Max Max », entitled « Chomolungma: Top of the World! » as well as projects for Lebanese youth.

It also requested prior confirmation of attendance, with the names of participants to be communicated to airport security. The contact of the organisation remains +961 3 393 353. The new message is about schedule and sponsorship; it does not detail any other changes to the program.

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