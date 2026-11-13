TorNado: 354 arrests, including 23 in France

Operation TorNado led to 354 arrests, 23 of them in France, according to the results announced on 12 November by Europol and the US judiciary. Conducted from May 2025 to October 2026, investigations extend seizures of clandestine markets. Procedures and identification searches continue in several countries.

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Europol and the US Department of Justice announced on Thursday 12 November 2026 a record of 354 arrests in Operation TorNado against trafficking on the dark web. France has 23 arrests in this total. The investigations covered by this assessment took place between May 2025 and October 2026, so it is not a wave of arrests that occurred this Friday.

This international action targets sellers and buyers suspected of using clandestine markets for illegal transactions. It brings together separate dossiers, led by national authorities with international coordination. An arrest does not amount to a conviction, and judicial situations differ according to the procedures.

TorNado: Prolonged Investigations After Seizures

The U.S. Department of Justice explains that investigators used information obtained in previous operations against darknet markets. Their goal was to link digital accounts to the people who used them. The platforms cited include Archetyp, Bohemia, Nemesis, Kingdom and Tor2Door.

The U.S. record shows about 5.7 tons of drugs seized worldwide, 209 firearms and 38 tablet presses. According to the same authority, seized virtual currency and cash represent over $234 million. These amounts constitute an announced police balance sheet, not a measure of the entire illegal market.

France is among the countries concerned

Europol mentions the National Gendarmerie as one of the participating services. His statement recorded 23 arrests in France and cited a seizure of 50 kilograms of cannabis in the country. These elements do not allow for the attribution of a specific offence to each person arrested or the determination of their current judicial status.

At European level, the agency announces 950 kilograms of seized drugs. It cites amphetamines in Germany, ketamine in the United Kingdom and MDMA in the Netherlands. Its support included forensic and financial analysis, as well as information exchange to coordinate cross-cutting investigations.

In Georgia, parcels provided clues

A statement from the Federal Prosecutor ‘ s Office of the Middle District of Georgia, also dated 12 November, describes the work carried out in one of the cases. The WallstreetBets sales account investigation started in 2021. Intercepted packages had common characteristics, which directed investigations to the Atlanta area.

The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office then reports on the observation of postal shipments, controlled purchases and the operation of electronic media. In May 2025, searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 16.7 kilograms of fentanyl, 238 grams of methamphetamine and 885 grams of cocaine, according to the judicial review.

Several persons prosecuted in this case pleaded guilty in 2026. Others remain accused and enjoy the presumption of innocence. The Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office specifies that sentencing hearings are still to be established. This case illustrates why the international total includes procedures that started at different dates, rather than just one simultaneous intervention.

Platform closures do not complete investigations

Europol highlights the fragmentation of clandestine markets and the shift of activities to forums, individual shops or encrypted couriers. The agency also describes the rapid replacement of dismantled platforms. She enrolled TorNado in the business continuity of RapTor in 2025 and SpecTor in 2023.

The closure of a market and the identification of its users are thus two distinct steps. The data collected can feed into several national procedures and then face material elements. The US Department of Justice reports that some investigations are still ongoing to identify people behind dark web accounts.

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