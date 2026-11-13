13 novembre 2026
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The Casino of Lebanon: Maameletein Night Legend

Libnanews
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The Casino of Lebanon: Maameletein Night Legend

Opened in 1959 on a hill facing the Mediterranean, the Casino of Lebanon saw artists and international elite parade, before closing in 1989 during the civil war and reopening in 1996. Follow Libnanews. Photos: public domain; Freedom’s Falcon, Vyacheslav Argenberg, Serge Melki (CC BY-SA 3.0 / CC BY 4.0 / CC BY 2.0), Wikimedia Commons.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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