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The Casino of Lebanon: Maameletein Night Legend

Opened in 1959 on a hill facing the Mediterranean, the Casino of Lebanon saw artists and international elite parade, before closing in 1989 during the civil war and reopening in 1996. Follow Libnanews. Photos: public domain; Freedom’s Falcon, Vyacheslav Argenberg, Serge Melki (CC BY-SA 3.0 / CC BY 4.0 / CC BY 2.0), Wikimedia Commons.

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