At 12 noon in Beirut, the point on traffic after the carrier mobilization, the reported shooting in the South, food insecurity in Lebanon and the claimed strike in Hodeida. Also in this edition: Amnesty’s findings on care in Gaza and also the quarter final Lebanon–Bahrain.

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Wednesday 25 November 2026, 12 noon in Beirut.Traffic resumed in Tripoli following the mobilization of drivers, while demonstrators gathered in central Beirut in the morning. In the South, new shots were reported. In Yemen, the coalition led by Riyadh said that it had hit the port of Hodeida, without any verified record.

Transport: roads reopened in Tripoli

At approximately 0936 hours, the Lebanese traffic management service reported the reopening of the affected roads in Tripoli. Cuts were observed earlier at the Roxy junction and on the Miatayn track. In the capital, drivers gathered Martyrs’ Square and asked Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar to come and hear their demands. In Dora and at several intersections of the Bekaa, gatherings were reported without closing the road.

The road transport federations had announced a mobilization from 6 a.m. to 12 noon to call for the implementation of the State’s commitments to the sector. In the Chamber, the draft temporary assistance for authorized drivers was referred to the committees on 12 November; It was not adopted at the meeting. The timetables announced remain those of the trade union programme, not a confirmation that all rallies have ended at the same time or that traffic is restored on all axes.

Banks: a second Wednesday of strike announced

November 25 is the second Wednesday targeted by the call to strike of the Lebanese Banking Association. The organisation contests the Ministry of Finance’s request to correct tax returns from 2020 to 2024, including exchange rate differences and provisions on Eurobonds. This call is distinct from the driver movement. It does not allow the operation of each remote agency or service to be inferred.

South Lebanon: new shots reported in the morning

The National Information Agency reported Israeli fire in the Byout al-Sayyad, Wadi Saluki and Baraashit areas. No victim records were confirmed for these incidents. These reports are being issued as Lebanon seeks to determine who can identify the violations and report after the end of UNIFIL’s mandate on 31 December. Several scenarios are under discussion; No alternative terms have been adopted at this stage.

Food: 1.05 million people at crisis level or beyond

The latest ranking of food security published by the IPC estimates that around 1.05 million people, or 21 per cent of the population analysed, face acute food insecurity at the crisis level or worse between September 2026 and February 2027. The assessment, published on 5 November, distinguishes some 997,000 people at the crisis level and 52,000 at the emergency level. The total of 1.15 million for March to July 2027 is a projection, not a balance sheet already observed.

Yemen: Riyadh announces hit on Hodeida port · Global Voices

The Saudi Arabian-led coalition reported targeting facilities related to the operation of the port after calling on civilians to evacuate. The communiqué does not provide a balance sheet for the port and does not state whether the docks and unloading are still working. The Houthis threatened to retaliate against Saudi ports in the Red Sea. This threat does not constitute confirmation of an attack on Jeddah.

Gaza: Amnesty documents barriers to care

Amnesty International publishes on Wednesday a report on the consequences of the war for women and girls in Gaza, based on 228 interviews. The organization describes, inter alia, barriers to pregnancy care, childbirth and reproductive health, which it analyses as part of its findings on genocide. This is the qualification chosen by the NGO, not a judgment given in this case.

Beach football: Lebanon plays its quarter final

Lebanon faces Bahrain in the quarter-finals of the Asia Cup in Thailand at noon in Beirut. The Lebanese selection reached the table with direct elimination despite its defeat 7–2 against Iran in group phase. The result of the meeting is not included in this edition.

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