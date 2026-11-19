On 21 and 22 November 2026, Ras Baalbek proposed a market and activities in the souk. The festival accompanies the inauguration of the path of faith and heritage. The program includes places of worship, Roman canals and the molasses press. The departures of the visits remain to be specified.

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The heritage of Ras Baalbek is discovered on 21 and 22 November, from the souk stalls to the village churches. The festival « A droub dayetna » will be held these two days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the souk. The program combines the inauguration of the path of faith and heritage with a minnow market, artistic activities and entertainment for children.

Two days in the souk, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

The Ras Baalbek Forum is organizing this event with the municipality. The programme mentions the support of the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme. In addition to visits and activities to the souk, it provides for a market dedicated to the monéne, these provisions that families prepare for the winter.

The announced schedules cover both Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 November. They do not specify the time of departure of each visit. No tariff or registration device is included in the programme consulted.

The heritage of Ras Baalbek, from churches to the press

The route announced includes the Mar Elyan church, the Our Lady monastery of Ras Baalbek and the Mar Touma and Mar Charbel shrines. It also includes the Roman canals, the churches of Saint Paul, Sainte-Rita, Saint-Élie and Sainte-Barbe, as well as the house of the Little Sisters of Jesus and the molasses press.

The inventory of the local cultural circuit gives an overview of these uses. It describes the ancient canals under the village, whose water was accessible by wells. The press of Saadallah Mansour, another announced stage, was used to produce molasses for more than two centuries according to this inventory. It ceased to function on the death of its owner in 1996.

The local presentation distinguishes the steps of the centre, which are taken on foot, from certain sites outside the village. For the weekend of the festival, the program announces a visit to the locality without specifying its duration or conditions of access to each of the sites.

Illustration of the muné : makdous photographed in 2016, unrelated to the exhibitors of the festival. Photo QuasarFr,Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Libnanews clothing under the same license.

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