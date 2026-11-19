Toyota and Lexus recall vehicles in the United States and Canada for Takata airbags. Template lists and notification dates vary by country. This is how to check the VIN of an imported vehicle and why these figures do not apply to either the French park or the Lebanese park.

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In the United States, the Takata airbag recall at Toyota and Lexus potentially involves 314,029 vehicles. The front passenger airbag generator may rupture. The American campaign 26V748, announced by Toyota on November 12, is included in a letter from NHTSA dated November 18, 2026. A separate recall concerns approximately 8,646 vehicles in Canada.

Reminder of Takata airbags: which models to check?

The U.S. file covers some copies of seven models, broken down into the following model years:

Lexus SC430: 2002–2010;

Lexus IS250: 2011;

Lexus GX460: 2017;

Toyota Corolla: 2003–2008;

Toyota Tundra: 2005–2006;

Toyota Sequoia: 2005–2007;

Toyota 4Runner: 2016–2017.

The presence of a model in this list is not sufficient to identify a vehicle concerned. The defect may affect a generator that was originally installed or installed during a previous recall. The verification must therefore cover the specific vehicle, not only its commercial name.

Over time, certain heat and moisture conditions can degrade the propellant. When the airbag is triggered, the generator may rupture and project metal fragments. The hazard concerns the front passenger airbag, even if the fragments may reach other occupants.

Two North American calendars

In the United States, dealers will replace the airbag generator or set free of charge, depending on the model. Mailing to owners is scheduled to begin on December 28, 2026.

In Canada, Toyota announced its recall on November 13. It targets the same families of models and years, except for IS250, which is missing from the Canadian press release. The manufacturer provides for notification of owners by 11 January 2027 and free repair. The official Toyota Canada and Lexus Canada tools are used to consult the situation with the vehicle identification number.

The VIN, rather than a simple model search

This number, called VIN, has 17 characters. It is shown in particular on the vehicle documents and at the base of the windscreen. NHTSA tool indicates unrepaired recalls for an identified vehicle; one search per year and model provides only a general result.

The American base has limits. It does not present the reminders already repaired and may not yet integrate all the VINs of a recent campaign. It also does not identify recalls concerning international vehicles. An empty result therefore does not replace a manufacturer verification when the original or historical market is uncertain.

France and Lebanon: not transposing the figures

These volumes are not a global balance sheet. In France, Lexus offers its own VIN verifier and Stop Drive instructions for vehicles targeted by its local campaigns. They should not be confused with the only American list above.

For a car imported into Lebanon, the right starting point remains the official channel of its original market. The owner can then transmit the VIN to the after-sales service of BUMC, a licensed distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Lebanon, for the applicable terms and conditions. The US and Canadian announcements do not demonstrate a costed extension in Lebanon or free on-site support.

Illustration: dashboard of a 2005 Toyota Corolla S, photographed on May 10, 2005. This vehicle is not identified as being affected by the recall. Photo Milkmandan, viaWikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0. Proportional reduction and clothing Libnanews; under the same license.

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