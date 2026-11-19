Janta in the Bekaa, rejection of the American withdrawal requested against Iran, proposals for a truce in Berlin and extension of the supervised rents in France: this midnight edition distinguishes announcements, established facts and still expected stages. In Lebanon, it returns to the sovereignty and heritage alert of Nahr al-Kalb.

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In the Bekaa, Israel announces a strike in Janta, while Lebanese reports do not yet make it possible to establish a balance sheet. In Washington, the Senate rejected the request to withdraw hostilities against Iran. In Berlin, four leaders offer a winter energy truce to Russia. Here is the essentials at the beginning of this Friday, November 20, at midnight in Beirut.

Janta: an announced strike, justifications

The Israeli army announced that it had struck the Janta area in Bekaa on Thursday, 19 November. She claims to have identified an activity at a site she presents as formerly used by Hezbollah. This qualification and justification were not independently verified.

The announcement appears in a press release sent to the editor, whose original publication was not found on the official pages accessible. On the Lebanese side, the National Information Agency reports strikes in the Al-Shaara sector in the eastern chain. His correspondent indicates that the detonations were heard in Baalbek.

The elements consulted do not allow a reliable count, the exact time of the attacks or a human balance. The dispatch schedules do not prove several distinct waves. These events concern the Bekaa, not southern Lebanon, and should not be confused with the Israeli announcement of 16 November.

In Lebanon, the sovereignty and role of the army

In his agenda for the 83rd anniversary of Independence, the Army Commander, Rodolphe Haykal, reaffirms the objective of extending the State’s authority to the entire territory and reserving arms. It also denounces the Israeli attacks and their consequences for the localities and the return of the inhabitants.

This text published on Thursday is a general statement, not a specific reaction to Janta. In his own message for Independence, Nabih Berri refuses to make the South a buffer zone. The Speaker of the Chamber calls for Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction and the necessary resources for the army. It does not announce any additional funding already granted.

Iran: US Senate Refuses Request for Withdrawal · Global Voices

The US Senate rejected resolution H.Con.Res.93 on Thursday, calling for the withdrawal of US forces from hostilities against Iran. The Senate press office confirms that the vote was on the adoption of the text itself, not on a simple procedural stage.

The House of Representatives adopted this resolution in September. The agreement of the second Chamber was therefore not obtained. The text included exceptions relating to defence against imminent attack and specific authorization from Congress.

This rejection is neither a new war authorization nor the announcement of an operational change. It blocks this parliamentary withdrawal process; It does not lead to a cessation of hostilities.

Berlin proposes an energy truce for winter

Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine call on Russia to accept an energy truce during the winter. Their declaration of 19 November also called for a ceasefire allowing food exports to the Black Sea. These proposals are not an agreement accepted by Moscow.

The four leaders are considering strong security guarantees for Ukraine following the entry into force of a ceasefire. The mechanisms mentioned remain conditional: the document does not announce their deployment and does not activate Article 5 of NATO. American participation in the meeting did not turn Washington into the fifth author of the statement.

Volodymyr Zelensky also wants to prepare for a forthcoming meeting between Ukraine, Europeans, the United States and Russia. He wants to discuss his date and agenda with American envoys. No final timetable or Russian participation agreement is laid down in these declarations.

France: two additional years for supervised rents

The National Assembly has finally adopted a two-year extension of the testing of the rent framework. Thursday’s vote, at second reading, recasts the text of the Senate without amendment. The extension would extend to November 2028.

The scheme remains experimental and does not automatically extend to all French municipalities. Parliamentary adoption must be distinguished from the enactment and publication of the law, which remain the steps to be checked for its entry into force.

Nahr el-Kalb: an alert about the heritage

ICOMOS Lebanon calls for the removal of a concrete base on Nahr al-Kalb’s promontory for a flag mast. In its alert of 17 November, the organisation calls for the rehabilitation of the place and an alternative settlement, with an assessment of the effects on the heritage.

This is a request from the specialised organisation, not an administrative demolition order. The site is on the indicative list of world heritage; This step does not apply to UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Illustration: photograph of the Bekaa archives, September 2024, Libnanews fonds. It does not represent the strikes reported on November 19, 2026. Editorial dress Libnanews.

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