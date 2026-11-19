The U.S. is punishing a suspected network of Ndrangheta in Canada. The measures announced on November 19 target individuals and businesses in Ontario. They block certain assets under US jurisdiction, with a limited transition for four companies. They do not constitute a new criminal conviction in Canada.

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On November 19, Washington announced sanctions against individuals and businesses based in Ontario, which it links with 的Ndrangheta. The action of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is aimed at financing drug trafficking. These are American measures, not a Canadian criminal conviction.

The Ndrangheta in Canada within the US perimeter

The official notice adds nine persons residing in Ontario to the U.S. list of sanctioned persons. It also has four Canadian companies: three funeral service companies and one limo rental company. Their alleged links to the Mafia network are those retained by the US Treasury to justify these designations.

The Ndrangheta had been under US sanctions since 2008. Washington is now also implementing Decree 14059 on international drug trafficking. The same operation concerns the Comancheros, an Australian-based biker organization.

A Freeze Subject to US Jurisdiction

The property of designated persons located in the United States, or owned or controlled by American persons, is blocked. The restrictions extend to entities held at least 50% by blocked persons. Transactions under the jurisdiction of the United States are in principle prohibited, with exceptions or authorization.

The Treasury quotes the cooperation of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the York Regional Police. This cooperation does not mean that Ottawa has adopted an identical freeze. Nor does the American announcement constitute a new judgement on the charges against each person.

A limited transition for four companies

The OFAC issued a general licence to permit the orderly cessation of certain transactions involving the four Canadian companies and their subsidiaries held at least 50%. This authorization expires on 18 December 2026 at 0001 hours Eastern American time.

The licence requires payments to a blocked person to be made to a locked account paid in the United States. It does not authorize other prohibited transactions or transactions with other sanctioned persons. This deadline organises an exit from the relations concerned, not an lifting of the sanctions.

Cover photograph: US Treasury building in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2007. Loren, public domain, viaWikimedia Commons; version corrected by Stybn~commonswiki. Composition Libnanews.

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