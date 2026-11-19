Free Patriotic Current announces the death of doctor Youssef Hanna Khalil. Elected from Kesrouan-Ftouh in 2005 and 2009, he was a member of the Change and Reform bloc. Originally from Mayrouba, he was praised for his medical and parliamentary work. The funeral is not yet specified.

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Free Patriotic Current announced Thursday, November 19, the death of Youssef Hanna Khalil, a doctor and former deputy of Kesrouan-Ftouh. Elected in 2005 and 2009 on the lists supported by the movement, he had sat in the bloc of Change and Reform chaired by Michel Aoun.

Youssef Hanna Khalil, two Kesrouan elections

Its parliamentary path is linked to this riding of Mount Lebanon and to two successive legislative elections. In its communiqué, the CPL recalls its victories of 2005 and 2009, as well as its participation in the parliamentary assembly then led by Michel Aoun. Parliament also keeps a record in its full name, Youssef Hanna Khalil.

A professional doctor, the former deputy was from Mayrouba. The message of condolences of the movement is addressed to his family, to the inhabitants of his locality and, more broadly, to those of Kesrouan-Ftouh.

A tribute to his medical and parliamentary activity

In its tribute, the CPL combines the two dimensions of its public engagement: practice of medicine and work in the Chamber. The party described him as close to the inhabitants, attentive to their concerns and posed in his approach to public matters. These assessments are reflected in the movement’s mourning communiqué.

The announcement concerns the former parliamentarian of Kesrouan, not his homonym Youssef Khalil, former Minister of Finance. It does not specify the circumstances of the death or the timing of the funeral.

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