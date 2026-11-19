The National Assembly finally adopted two more years for the experiment of the rent framework, by 148 votes to 95. The device remains temporary and retains its perimeter. The enactment remains separate from the vote. The text also includes provisions on local exits, controls and monitoring of rental markets. The vote on 19 November concludes the second reading in the National Assembly. The members of the House of Commons adopted the Senate text without amendment. The experiment does not therefore become permanent, and its extension does not automatically concern all French municipalities.

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On Thursday, 19 November, the National Assembly finally adopted a two-year extension of the testing of the rent framework. The final vote was 148 in favour, 95 against and four abstentions. The enactment and publication of the Act remain distinct from this parliamentary adoption.

The public vote No. 10062 dealt with the whole bill « to regain confidence and balance in rental relations ». The Assembly stated that the text had been adopted without amendment at second reading. The deputies thus retained the Senate version, putting an end to the shuttle on this proposal put forward by Iñaki Echaniz.

Rent management remains experimental

The measurement does not transform the device into a permanent rule. It extends its legal term from eight to ten years from the publication of the Élan law of 2018. The deadline was thus extended to November 2028 instead of November 2026. The text retains the scope of the experiment, without generalizing the framework to all French municipalities.

The Committee on Economic Affairs quotes Paris, Lyon, Villeurbanne, Lille, Montpellier and Bordeaux among the territories concerned. It also highlights the presence of communes of Seine-Saint-Denis, the metropolis of Grenoble and the Basque Country. This geography does not mean that all housing in France is subject to the same ceiling.

Provisions beyond two additional years

The text also allows to request an early exit of the device on all or part of a territory. When an establishment requests this exit, the municipalities concerned have a procedure for requesting it to remain on their perimeter.

Other provisions concern the time limits for contestation, the delegation of certain prefectural powers to mayors and the payment of fines to delegated communities. The text also organizes more data exchange to monitor rental markets. Several tax provisions are to come into force on January 1, 2027.

Final adoption does not mean promulgation

The vote took place as the experiment approached its end. Consistent adoption avoids a new reading in the Senate, which would have delayed the completion of the parliamentary process. However, it does not make it possible to present the new duration as already in force on Thursday evening.

At this stage, the established fact is the final adoption of the text by Parliament. The promulgation and subsequent publication in the Official Journal will confirm the entry into force of the extension.

Illustration: Paris, Eiffel Tower and Seine, photograph of September 25, 2013. Geographical archive, without representing controlled housing or voting. Pixabay / Pexels; Libnanews dressing.

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