13 novembre 2026
Reader account
English
RSS
Lebanon’s citizen media
All sections

News

LibnanewsJournal – November 13, 2026, 6 p.m. edition

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views
Sign in to save
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

LibnanewsJournal – November 13, 2026, 6 p.m. edition

The titles of the Libnanews newspaper of 13 November 2026: shots reported in Haddatha and Zawtar in South Lebanon; housing assistance for internally displaced persons; new hearing in the inquiry into Beirut port; nuclear inspections in Iran.

Aid announcements are not valid for payment confirmation. A hearing does not prejudge guilt. The IAEA November confidential report was not consulted directly.

Photographs: François el Bacha / Libnanews (South, archive published in 2019; port, 13 August 2020), NNA (housing, broadcast on 13 November 2026), Mostafa Meraji (Qom, 2011, CC0). The archive images are identified in the video.

Watch the original video on YouTube

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAAll articles by this author →

Comments

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

ABOUT

Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

FOLLOW US

FacebookXWhatsAppTelegram
© Libnanews.com . All Rights Reserved.