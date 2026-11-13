LibnanewsJournal – November 13, 2026, 6 p.m. edition
The titles of the Libnanews newspaper of 13 November 2026: shots reported in Haddatha and Zawtar in South Lebanon; housing assistance for internally displaced persons; new hearing in the inquiry into Beirut port; nuclear inspections in Iran.
Aid announcements are not valid for payment confirmation. A hearing does not prejudge guilt. The IAEA November confidential report was not consulted directly.
Photographs: François el Bacha / Libnanews (South, archive published in 2019; port, 13 August 2020), NNA (housing, broadcast on 13 November 2026), Mostafa Meraji (Qom, 2011, CC0). The archive images are identified in the video.
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