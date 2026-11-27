From 3 December 2026, Senegal opened the renewal of ECOWAS biometric identity cards issued in January 2017. The measure complements the campaign already opened for cards issued in 2016. Applications are made in Senegal or at Senegalese embassies and consulates abroad.

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From Thursday, 3 December 2026, Senegalese whose ECOWAS national biometric identity card was issued in January 2017 may apply for renewal. The File Automation Directorate announced on Friday, 27 November the expansion of this campaign, which previously covered cards issued in 2016. The process is also open to Senegalese living abroad.

Check the date of issue entered on the card

The campaign now targets securities issued between 4 October 2016 and 31 January 2017 inclusive. For cards dated January 2017, December 3 marks the first day their cardholders can apply. Cards issued between 4 October and 31 December 2016 were already part of the first phase, launched on 25 September. The press release invites their licensees to file their applications without delay if not yet done.

A distinction must therefore be made between the date on which the file is admissible and the date on the card. December 3 is the opening of applications for the new group of incumbents. It is not a common expiry date or renewal opening for all cards issued in 2017.

Where to file the file, in Senegal and abroad

In Senegal, applications are submitted to recruitment centres in police stations, prefectures and sub-prefectures. Abroad, the process takes place through the centres of Senegalese embassies and consulates. The announcement of 27 November does not set common timetables for these windows. It is useful to check the reception arrangements with his centre before travelling.

For the campaign opened in September, the Ministry of Interior indicated that the deposit required a copy of the old biometric card, a birth certificate and its literal copy. He specified that the new card would withdraw to the enrolment centre upon presentation of the deposit receipt and the old card. Both documents must therefore be kept until withdrawal. The extension announcement does not give a single deadline to issue the new title.

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