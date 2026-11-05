Bomb Alerts: Troubled Flights in Europe

Several European flights were bombed on Thursday, 5 November 2026. The Aer Lingus aircraft connecting Dublin to Rome was diverted to Evreux, where its occupants are safe. Wizz Air confirmed a diversion to Vienna, while a Finnair aircraft joined Rome under military escort. Alerts also concerned Bulgaria and Brussels. The available information does not allow for coordination between these incidents or for the conclusion that explosives are present.

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Bomb alerts disrupted several European flights on Thursday, November 5, 2026. In particular, an Aer Lingus aircraft connecting Dublin to Rome was diverted to the DEvreux military base in Normandy.

Bomb Alerts: Safe Passengers in Evreux

According to a news agency, the 151 passengers and six crew members are safe. Military demining teams were examining the aircraft. Aer Lingus confirmed the landing without incident of flight IS402, diverted as a precaution.

The French Air Force announced that it had hired fighters to intercept and then escort the aircraft, reports an Italian agency.

Controls in Rome and a diversion to Vienna

Wizz Air also confirmed the diversion to Vienna of its flight W4 6387 from Milan-Malpensa to Warsaw. The company explained that it received a threat during the flight and applied its security procedures.

A Finnair aircraft from Helsinki reached its intended destination, Rome-Fiumicino, under military escort. Artificers carried out checks there, without disruption of the operation of the airport, according to airport sources quoted by an Italian agency.

In Bulgaria, three aircraft landed after threats: two in Sofia, coming from Copenhagen and Madrid, and one in Plovdiv, from London, reported local authorities and media.

In Brussels, LOT reported that inspections of its flight from Warsaw had revealed no suspicious objects, according to the British press.

These reports do not demonstrate the presence of explosives or coordination between incidents. For Evreux, the information verified at 1030 UTC did not yet include a final result of the controls.

References

Cover: photo of an Airbus A320neo Aer Lingus EI-NSB in Heathrow, February 6, 2023. Photo Mitchell R Hope (Mitchul Hope),Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 2.0. Layout and captioning assisted by IA, adaptation broadcast under the same licence. This photograph does not show the stolen flight to Evreux.

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