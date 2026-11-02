Lebanon and Iran: What guarantees against war?

Lebanon and Iran remain at the heart of regional concerns: Beirut seeks to avoid a new war, but guarantees remain uncertain. A regional agreement would not automatically protect its territory. Warnings are aimed at Hezbollah’s decision, without establishing a promise of security. The authorities are calling for a national decision on war and peace. Their ability to act also depends on the preservation of the institutions and the commitments that the various actors would accept. No public insurance dispels uncertainty.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The continuation of regional negotiations is not enough to ensure that Lebanon will stay away from a new confrontation. The newspapers of 2 November 2026 describe a double uncertainty: that of American and Israeli decisions on Iran, and that of the conduct of Hezbollah if an attack occurs. The Lebanese authorities are trying to preserve the country, but the information published does not reveal any public guarantees bringing together these different actors.

The issue therefore goes beyond mediation. It covers the commitments that a possible agreement would entail, their application to Lebanese territory and the capacity of the institutions to control the decisions of war.

A regional agreement would not automatically protect Lebanon

Al Akhbar reported diplomatic assessments that a possible agreement between Washington and Tehran would not necessarily exclude Lebanon from military risk. It would depend on the clauses and associated guarantees. The newspaper also refers to reports of possible Israeli preventive strikes against Hezbollah, along with an attack on Iran.

These elements remain hypothetical. However, they stress the difference between two objectives: to avoid a new regional war and to obtain explicit protection from Lebanon. The former could facilitate the latter, without replacing it.

The Doha talks include the cessation of hostilities, Ormuz and the economic measures expected by Tehran. Their outcome remains open. It would therefore be premature to deduce a commitment already acquired on the Lebanese front.

Warnings seek to act before Hezbollah’s decision

Ad Diyar reports that Lebanese official sources have received warnings through several channels. According to their account, participation by Hezbollah would lead to considerable destruction. The message aims to influence the choice of movement before a possible resumption of regional fighting.

Al-Joumhouria also refers, under the guidance of diplomatic circles, to an American warning regarding a more destructive Israeli response. These interlocutors claim that Washington would not intervene to impose the limits if Hezbollah took part in the confrontation.

The scope of these warnings should not be confused with a security guarantee in the reverse scenario. Threatening the consequences of an intervention does not mean promising that no strike will occur in the absence of intervention. The published analyses keep precisely this area of uncertainty.

The movement does not formulate public commitment to non-intervention

According to anonymous sources cited by Al Akhbar, Hezbollah did not give mediators any clear commitment, either in one direction or the other. The daily describes a refusal to provide guarantees in advance that would restrict his decision before knowing the nature of a possible attack.

Ad Diyar mentions reassuring messages from Nabih Berri, without sufficiently specifying their content and author to make it an official guarantee of Hezbollah. The newspaper also reports that the movement would continue to judge an American war unlikely, while preparing for different eventualities.

These accounts do not make it possible to announce a decided entry into war. Nor can they certify an acquired neutrality. For the authorities, this lack of a definitive public position complicates the search for reciprocal commitments.

National decision on war and peace remains disputed

Béchara Rai asks that the decision on war and peace be made by a single national authority. In the words of Ad Diyar and Al Jumhouria, he links the protection of the country with the control of arms by the State and its legal institutions.

Gebran Bassil also distinguishes the defence of the territory from a decision to attack or climb. In his view, it must take account of the national interest. In Manama, Youssef Raggi claims that Lebanon’s decisions are taking place in Beirut and that the country must not become a platform threatening the Gulf states, according to Al Liwaa.

These statements express a political line. Their practical translation, however, depends on the power relations that institutions do not control alone. The internal conflict around Dahr Al Baidar shows how the implementation of the State’s decisions on weapons remains contested.

Preserving institutions without losing control of security

Al Joumhouria reports an additional concern: pressure to further weaken institutions and the army could produce the opposite of the desired effect. In Jony Mounir’s analysis, their weakening could benefit Hezbollah rather than strengthen the state’s capacity.

The Lebanese challenge is to seek external guarantees while avoiding internal disruption. Diplomatic contacts, warnings and calls for a national decision are part of this process. None alone is sufficient to establish that the risk is eliminated.

Lebanon could benefit from regional de-escalation. But keeping it out of a new war would require explicit commitments and consistent decisions on its own territory. The stories of November 2 still describe a search for these conditions, not their realization.

Sources

Al Akhbar, 2 November 2026, page 2; Ad Diyar, pages 1, 2 and 4; Al Joumhouria, pages 2 and 4–5; Al Liwaa, page 2.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews