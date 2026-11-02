South Lebanon: bombardments and razed houses this 2 November

In South Lebanon, Israeli operations on 2 November associated air strikes, artillery and ground destruction. Bulldozers were reported razing houses in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. Attacks on Kfar Tebnit, Qoussair and Aïta al-Jabal were carried out, while several agricultural sectors were fired at. The report, which was adopted at 6.15 p.m., distinguishes between documented facts, unquantified damage and applicable legal criteria. No consolidated human records were found for the day.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In South Lebanon, Israeli operations again associated airstrikes, artillery fire and ground destruction on Monday, 2 November 2026. In Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, bulldozers were reported razing houses. From Kfar Tebnit to Aïta al-Jabal, several localities also suffered raids. This situation, which was stopped at 6.15 p.m. Beirut time, distinguishes the facts reported today from the previous ones.

The day was not only marked by bombardments. In the Nabatiyah area, a dispatch from the Lebanese official press agency describes the continued levelling of houses and infrastructure in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. Shots also targeted the vicinity of a source and farmland in the Marjayoun area. The available information does not yet make it possible to draw up a consolidated human balance sheet for these operations.

South Lebanon: Shaved houses in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah

The most accurate report of material destruction is from Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. A 1535 news agency reported large Israeli bulldozers razing houses in the Al-Anissi family district. The text also mentions the destruction of infrastructure, without detailing its nature and number.

The same dispatch describes a locality subjected almost daily to house explosions and raids on its surroundings. This indication relates to a repetition of operations, not to a specific count on 2 November. No inventory of buildings destroyed on Monday is included in the items consulted. It would therefore be premature to announce a number of flats or families directly affected.

Two other dispatches reported explosions by Israeli forces: in Bani Hayyan, in Marjayoun district, and in Beit Yahoun, in Bint Jbeil district. The second calls the explosion violent. These texts, published at 8:46 a.m. and 2:22 p.m. respectively, do not specify the intended works. They alone do not permit the recording of new houses destroyed.

From early morning to afternoon raids

At dawn, intense bombardment hit the vicinity of the source of Ibl al-Saqi. More than 10 shells fell there, according to a dispatch issued at 0818 hours. At 0745 hours it was reported that Mansuri and Majdal Zun had fired artillery at the Tyre area and that they had fired machine guns at the Houjeir and Slouki valleys.

In the morning, Israeli aircraft struck Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatiyah area and Qoussair in the Marjayoun district. The dispatches were issued at 0923 hours and 0931 hours. They do not give a detailed target or damage assessment. The hours mentioned in this report are those of publication of the information, not the exact timing of impact.

Shots continued in the middle of the day. A 1314 dispatch reported a bombardment of the outskirts of Kunin in Bint Jbeil district. In Khiam, an Israeli tank in the area of al-Shariqah fired at the agricultural land of Ibl al-Saqi, according to information published at 1319 hours. Gunfire from Khiam to Nabaa Ibl was reported at 1306 hours and again at 1541 hours.

In the afternoon, five shells struck the Marjayoun plain. A 4:43 p.m. dispatch reports this episode. A raid on Ayta al-Jabal in Bint Jbeil district was subsequently reported at 1701 hours. Finally, at 1804 hours, a correspondent in Tyre reported Israeli military movements in Mansuri, simultaneously with artillery bombardment of the town.

Unconsolidated human losses

The dispatches examined for these episodes do not provide a record of deaths or injuries. No consolidated communiqué from the Lebanese Ministry of Health for the entire day was found during the audit. This lack of information does not make it possible to say that the attacks did not cause any victims.

Environmental damage is reported separately. On Monday, Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein reported that Israeli bombings had burned about 7,000 hectares during five months of 2026. She spoke during a visit to Akkar on fire prevention. This figure covers a period of several months: it is neither the balance sheet of 2 November nor an estimate limited to the localities affected today.

Destruction and war crimes: facts to be established

The destruction of houses directly raises the question of respect for international humanitarian law. It requires a distinction between civilians and civilian property and military objectives. It prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks whose foreseeable civilian damage would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage expected. It also requires all feasible precautions to save civilians.

The destruction of the opponent’s property is prohibited, except when imperative military necessity so requires. Serious violations of these rules can constitute war crimes. However, the criminal characterisation of a particular transaction requires that the circumstances be established, including the target, the information available at the time of the decision and individual responsibilities. An explosion or bombardment alone is not enough to establish this qualification.

For the operations reported on 2 November, the items consulted do not include a judicial decision or an independent investigation establishing these responsibilities. In Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, among other things, the extent of destruction remains to be documented, the use of buildings prior to demolition and the possible military justification invoked. At 6.15 p.m., the human and material record of the day remained incomplete.

Sources and references

Credit for illustration: François el Bacha for Libnanews.com. All rights reserved. —source of photography. Photo archive, geographical illustration unrelated to the attacks of the day. All rights reserved.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews