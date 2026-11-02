Israeli opposition meet Tuesday in Herzliya

The leaders of the main Israeli opposition bloc are scheduled to meet in Herzliya on Tuesday, 3 November. The Yashar party of Gadi Eisenkot announced this meeting to discuss the next steps after the general elections. The appointment aims to coordinate positions, without implying that a coalition agreement already exists. Discussions continue between the formations, including recommendations to President Isaac Herzog and parliamentary responsibilities. The composition of the next government remains to be negotiated.

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The Israeli opposition is scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 3, 2026 in Herzliya to coordinate its efforts towards a majority. The Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, announced the meeting on Monday, according to a press release from a British media outlet. This meeting takes place a week after the general elections, as discussions on the next government continue.

The leaders of the « block for change » must consider their next steps, the announcement said. It does not mention a coalition agreement or an already constituted majority. The announced meeting marks a stage of coordination between opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli opposition expected in Herzliya

The press release reported on Monday sets a place and a political goal: to bring together the leaders of the bloc to discuss the future. It does not specify, in the published extract, the time of the appointment, its duration or the nominative list of participants.

The main challenge is to bring the positions of the various parties together after the October 27 election. A joint announcement can organize the discussions. It does not, on its own, regulate choices about a government’s partners, its program or the commitments necessary for its parliamentary support.

The distinction counts for Gadi Eisenkot. Yashar’s leader seeks to transform contacts between leaders into a common political approach. Tuesday’s meeting should allow us to discuss this coordination; Its outcome cannot be anticipated from the release.

Support for Eisenkot, without announced coalition

At the end of Monday, an Israeli media reported that the leaders of the bloc had announced their intention to recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog. This convergence on a candidate provides a framework for future discussions.

It does not regulate all conditions for participation in government. According to the same media, Avigdor Lieberman excludes joining a minority government. The leader of Israel Beitenou also supports Yair Lapid’s candidacy for the presidency of the Knesset.

The Herzliya meeting must therefore be held in a context of evolving positions. A recommendation to the President, a choice for the leadership of Parliament and a coalition agreement are separate commitments.

A separate coordination of the presidential mandate

Meeting between parties does not replace the institutional procedure. The Israeli president consults with representatives of parliamentary formations before entrusting a deputy with the task of forming a government.

The candidate in charge of this first attempt has 28 days. The President may extend this period, up to a total of 14 additional days. These deadlines run within the framework of the official mandate: they do not start with an informal meeting between opposition leaders.

The formation of a new executive then involves a presentation to the Knesset and a vote of confidence. For the time being, Yashar’s announcement is about preparing the next steps of the bloc. It will be necessary to await Tuesday’s meeting and the statements of its participants to know what joint commitments will emerge.

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Credit for illustration : Suicasmo / Wikimedia Commons —source of photography. Composition and photography underCC BY-SA 4.0; whole photograph resized, added editorial dressing.

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