The Iraqi Supreme Court distinguishes between federal control over revenues and coordinated customs management. Budget 2027 and transfers to Kurdistan remain to be negotiated.

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On 25 November, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court clarified Baghdad’s powers over Kurdistan’s borders, customs revenues and hydrocarbons. It confirms federal control of borders and public accounts, while maintaining the principle of coordinated customs management and a shared oil administration. The regional government challenged the Prime Minister’s actions and called for agreement on the 2027 budget.

Revenues from border crossings fall under the federal Treasury

In its interpretative decision No. 268, issued at the request of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaïdi, the Court distinguished the security of international borders, which is the exclusive competence of the federal power, from the management of customs, which must be coordinated with the regional authorities. This distinction also applies to posts in the territory administered by Iraqi Kurdistan. The two functions do not give the same powers: supervising a border post does not eliminate regional participation in its customs administration.

Baghdad may establish a uniform customs tariff and a national computer system linked to federal administrations. The Court also recognizes the authority to supervise non-oil revenues, audit accounts, and make payments to the Consolidated Revenue Fund in accordance with existing legislation. However, it recalls article 114 of the Constitution, which requires coordination in customs management. The text therefore sets out a framework for revenue without attesting that a single system already operates in each post in Kurdistan.

Oil obeys another rule

For oil, articles 111 and 112 set out two distinct principles: hydrocarbons belong to the entire Iraqi population, and the federal government manages the production of the fields covered by the Constitution with the producing regions and governorates. The Court grants the Federal Ministry of Petroleum and the competent bodies the power to supervise and audit, from production to export. It does not present the joint management provided for in the Constitution as abolished.

The export circuit is another aspect of the dispute. During the September budget discussions, the delegation of the regional government itself proposed to hand over the oil intended for export to the Iraqi public marketing company, SOMO, and then to pay the proceeds of the sales to the federal treasury. This position alone does not determine the volumes actually delivered, the terms of payment of the companies or the share of the credits returned to the region.

Budget 2027 still to be negotiated

On 9 November, Ali al-Zaïdi and the head of the regional government Masrour Barzani had discussed in Baghdad the federal budget and a hydrocarbon law. Following the federal measures announced on 24 November, the regional government denounced the following day an infringement of its constitutional powers. He requested that the question of disputed territories be dealt with under article 140 of the Constitution and that disputes be settled through negotiation. The Court ‘ s interpretative decision was delivered by a majority, with two dissenting votes.

The dispute is therefore not limited to who is cashing. It also focuses on how to verify payments, the ability to administer transactions, and the redistribution that finances regional public services. The decision of 25 November sets out neither the amount to be transferred to Erbil under the 2027 budget nor the timetable for such payments.

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