On Sunday, in the rain, people crossed Beirut on foot. The most troubling thing for those who know our habits is that they did it voluntarily.

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On Sunday, in the rain, people crossed Beirut on foot. The most troubling thing for those who know our habits is that they did it voluntarily.

In Lebanon, to buy bread two hundred meters away, we take the car. We drive 50 meters, we pass one hundred and fifty to find where to park, then we end up in double line in front of the bakery. We’re putting the warnings on. This is the great miracle of our road code: two small orange lights and the offence becomes a quick race.

And then there’s the Beirut marathon. This Sunday, in the rain, people who would usually change pharmacy because they could park in front ran up to 42 kilometers. Some even paid for it. At that rate, a valet could have saved them the whole story.

The pedestrian, this species that we protect one Sunday a year

Usually, the beyruthin pedestrian is already in sport. It descends from the sidewalk to bypass the 4×4 that s’y is parked, climbs up to avoid a scooter, then goes down again because a pole occupies the rest. He crosses when the driver finished reading his message, or when he managed to hang his eyes. Since then, we could have given him a medal. He was pretty horny about it.

On Sunday, we closed streets so that people could get there without bumpers in front of their knees. And, curiously, they moved forward. Even with puddles. All year round, on the first shower, we pull out the car so we don’t get wet and spend an hour watching the rain fall behind the windshield. There, the riders were soaked before they even had time to regret their registration. They continued.

Monday, back to normal

It would be easy to make fun of people running in circles and returning to their starting point. Still, we should remember the last time we had three rounds of the block so we couldn’t walk for two minutes. At least they had a pair.

The real performance would be to give those same people a piece of pavement on Mondays. But for that, someone should be asked to move their 4×4. Let us be serious: in Lebanon, we are ready to travel forty-two kilometres in the rain, but not to park around the corner.

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