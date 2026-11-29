After unauthorized access to its systems, College Board suspended CSS Profile and the creation of new accounts. The U.S. agency, which administers TSS, has not announced a recovery date.

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College Board, the US agency that administers the SAT university admission test, has suspended the filing of financial assistance files via CSS Profile and the creation of new accounts after unauthorized access to its systems. The incident was made public on Friday 27 November, New York time. Sunday 29, the CSS Profile website still indicated that the service was unavailable.

Account information consulted, no access to notes

College Board states that basic information was consulted for some of its users and that in some cases the intruders were able to launch password resets. The agency does not give a precise number of accounts concerned. In an initial assessment, it considers that artificial intelligence tools have been used, without presenting this conclusion as definitive.

At this stage, College Board states that it has not found any unauthorized access to its test results and content filings. This statement distinguishes the notes from the affected systems; It does not specify which financial assistance data have been consulted. Existing account holders can still connect, but some functions remain unavailable. The opinion does not refer to a general cancellation of the SAT sessions.

What if a faculty is waiting for help?

CSS Profile is used to request non-federal assistance from institutions and programs that use it. Some are also employed for international applications. An application for admission and a financial file may have different deadlines. College Board did not announce any re-establishment of the portal or any general postponement of deadlines.

If the deadline is approaching, the institution’s financial aid department may verify receipt of a file already sent or indicate a replacement procedure. It is useful to keep the acknowledgement of receipt. In case of unexpected password reset notification, it is better to open your account directly from the official site rather than following a link received by email.

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