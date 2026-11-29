The Karkh court in Baghdad sentenced seven French people to life imprisonment and two others to 15 years in prison. These decisions bring to 35 the number of convicted persons in the file of French nationals transferred from north-east Syria to Iraq in 2025.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced seven French nationals to life imprisonment and two to 15 years in prison for membership of the Islamic State (IS) group. The Supreme Council of the Iraqi Judiciary announced the verdicts Sunday, November 29, 2026. According to the press release, defence lawyers and representatives of the French Embassy in Iraq were present.

Convictions at multiple hearings

The Council states that the court issued these decisions after several hearings on the basis of the Iraqi anti-terrorism law of 2005. He does not give the names of the nine convicted persons or the details of the charges against them. The release does not specify whether their lawyers appealed.

These decisions bring the number of French convicted in this case to 35, according to the Commission. This total is in line with the judgments announced on Thursday 26 November: on that day, the court sentenced eight French people to life imprisonment and two to fifteen years imprisonment, bringing the total to 26. The nine convictions announced on Sunday add to that figure. They therefore do not constitute a review of all the procedures still in progress.

A group of 47 nationals transferred from Syria

The case concerns 47 French nationals handed over to Iraq in 2025 from north-east Syria, according to the Supreme Council of the Judiciary. The Iraqi authorities entrusted the investigation to the first Karkh investigating court. The National Centre for International Judicial Cooperation participated in the verification of evidence and documents prior to trial.

The court had already handed down six life sentences at the end of October and a 15-year sentence against French nationals from the same group. As at this hearing, the presence of representatives of the French embassy on Sunday does not mean that France participated in the judgment: the convictions were handed down by the Iraqi court.

The Commission did not indicate on Sunday the schedule for future hearings. Its record of 35 convictions does not specify the status of the proceedings for each of the other transferred nationals.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews