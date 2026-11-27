The stolen data includes names, addresses and coordinates, including Digitec and Galaxus commands. According to Planzer, bank data and recipients portal identifiers are not concerned.

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The stolen data includes names, addresses and coordinates, including Digitec and Galaxus commands. According to Planzer, bank data and recipients portal identifiers are not concerned.

The Swiss carrier Planzer specified on Thursday 26 November the perimeter of the data flight that he had announced two days earlier. The company states that the shipping information of all packages supported by its Cartel Planzer service from 1 January 2018 to 26 February 2023 inclusive is affected. These dates correspond to the shipments concerned, not the duration of the intrusion. The group did not communicate the number of persons concerned.

Orders for Digitec and Galaxus are concerned

The carrier shall indicate the names, addresses and contact details of consignors and consignees, where such information had been provided for delivery. Digitec Galaxus confirms that the flight includes data on orders that Planzer delivered to him. The merchant quotes parcel numbers, shipping names and addresses, email addresses and, in some cases, telephone numbers. According to him, the attack did not affect his own systems and deliveries continue.

Planzer states that payment information and financial data have not been stolen. It also excludes storage data and other transportation services, including the transport of goods in bulk. The carrier states that it has no indication in its November 26 update of a publication of the stolen data.

Two portals, two different situations

The flight also touches the portal accounts used by senders: identifiers, passwords in Planzer encrypted form and coordinates recorded in the accounts. The company claims to have disabled these accesses on November 24 and imposed the definition of a new password. It states that the separate portal for the recipients of packages and its identifiers are not affected.

The carrier announced that it had brought the matter before the Federal Office of Cyber Security and the Federal Data Protection and Transparency Officer, and had initiated a criminal procedure. No public attribution of intrusion was communicated.

Check a delivery without an unexpected message

A real name or parcel number does not authenticate a delivery notice. Planzer states that he does not request payment online by email, SMS or WhatsApp. In case of unexpected request, it is better to open the seller’s or carrier’s website yourself and check the order, rather than follow the link, scan the QR code or respond to the message.

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