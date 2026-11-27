The presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for 6 December 2026, are postponed until 26 November 2028. General Horta Inta-a invoked a census and a new electoral map.

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The presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for 6 December 2026, are postponed until 26 November 2028. General Horta Inta-a invoked a census and a new electoral map.

The transitional President of Guinea-Bissau, General Horta Inta-a, set the next presidential and legislative elections for 26 November 2028. Presidential Decree No. 35/2026, released on Thursday 26 November, repeals the one that fixed the election on 6 December 2026. This decision gives a new date for a postponement envisaged since October. It intervenes one year to the day after the coup d’état.

Power invokes lists and electoral divisions

In a message to the nation broadcast on public television, Horta Inta-a stated that the electoral census should be resumed and a new electoral map prepared. He indicated that the number of seats in the Assembly should increase from 29 to 12 and the number of seats in the Assembly from 102 to 65. The Presidency also invokes the lack of technical, material and financial means to organise the vote on the initial date.

The new map responds to institutional reform under the transition. At the UN General Assembly, the Transitional Government said that the new Constitution had been approved by referendum on 30 August. He also undertook to prepare for the vote on 6 December. The decision of 26 November set aside this deadline without announcing the dates of the new census.

A one-year transition

By November 23, 2025, voters had already been called upon to choose their president and deputies. Three days later, before the official announcement of the results, the military overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embaló. According to a report by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, on 5 December 2025 the High Military Command adopted a charter for a one-year transition.

The United Nations Peacebuilding Fund had noted in early November that preparations for the December elections had been abandoned without a replacement date. Thursday’s decree brings one, but places the vote three years after the military took power. It does not regulate the conditions under which parties and candidates may participate in the ballot.

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