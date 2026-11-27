Environment Canada forecasts several hours of freezing rain on Friday morning in the Quebec City area. Another warning concerns the rise of water on the coast in the evening.

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Environment Canada forecasts several hours of freezing rain on Friday morning in the Quebec City area. Another warning concerns the rise of water on the coast in the evening.

Motorists and pedestrians could find slippery pavements and sidewalks Friday, November 27 in Quebec City. Environment and climate change Canada issued a yellow freezing rain warning at 11:57 p.m. Thursday, local time. The weather service predicts a few hours of ice, with potentially larger ice deposits in valleys where cold air accumulates.

The ice expected at peak time

The warning includes morning travel. Even when a road seems simply wet, an ice film can make braking and steering changes difficult. The bulletin predicts that precipitation will change to rain around noon. This forecast does not mean that the ice surfaces will all become practicable at this time.

The Meteorological Service considers its confidence in forecasting to be high and ranks expected impacts as moderate. The warning for Quebec does not apply to the entire province: in Montreal, the local newsletter forecasts rain on Friday. Travellers can consult the map of Quebec 511 to check the condition of the roads on their own journey.

A second warning on the coast

The Quebec region’s coastline is the subject of a separate warning for Friday evening. The combination of a northeastern wind, a surge and a high-amplitude tide could cause water to rise to an unusual level and cause minor spillage in low areas. This is an overflow forecast, not a flood finding.

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