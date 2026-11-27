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Public officials are called to strike this Friday in Lebanon. The target price per kilowatt hour for private generators falls in November. In the South, four public hospitals are called for tender. In Brussels, 24 states support the project of a new loan to Ukraine, but the Union has not adopted it.

Friday, November 27, 2026, 8:00 a.m. Beirut time.

Lebanon: Government officials called to strike

The League of Civil Servants of Public Administration calls for a stop to work this Friday in ministries and administrations. She called for a new salary scale, integration of pay supplements into the basic salary and a revision of transportation allowances. Trade union appeal is not a government decision to close the windows. The League has not published a list of services that will actually be stopped.

Generators: 50 382 pounds per kilowatt hour in town

The Ministry of Energy and Water sets the target price per kilowatt hour of private generators in the city for November at LL 50,382, 4.3% lower than in October. The rate is 55 420 LL in cities where the network exceeds 300 metres and in villages above 700 metres. The fixed share is LL 385,000 for 5 amperes and LL 685,000 for 10 amperes. The Ministry excludes supplements for generator maintenance and for the use of solar panels by subscribers.

VAT: two deadlines on Monday 30 November

The declaration and payment of VAT in the third quarter of 2026, together with the declarations and claims to be filed with this declaration, are due on Monday 30 November. A separate decision fixes on the same day the end of the period for qualifying for a reduction of certain VAT penalties. It does not exempt from paying the tax due.

South Lebanon: shooting reported in Marjayoun and bidding for four hospitals

The National Information Agency reported, shortly after midnight, Israeli artillery fire in the Marjayoun plain on Thursday night. The dispatch does not give precise time or balance sheet. Shots had already been reported in this area the night before.

The Council for Development and Reconstruction has launched a call for tenders to rehabilitate public hospitals in Tebnine, Nabatiyah, Hasbaya and Marjayoun. Offers are expected on December 9 at noon. The market schedule provides for 150 days from the actual start, the date of which is not fixed.

Yemen: Saudi Coalition Announces New Strikes · Global Voices

The Saudi-led coalition claimed to have hit 50 targets in the Sana’a, Hodeida and Saada areas on Thursday night. It did not detail the sites concerned. The announcement does not make it possible to conclude that the port of Hodeida, referred to earlier, was again struck. No results of this new series of strikes have been confirmed.

Ukraine: no European agreement on new loan

Twenty-four states support the EUR 45 billion loan project to Ukraine for 2027, said the President of the European Council António Costa at the end of the summit. Among them, Bulgaria supports only the non-military component. The text was not adopted and should return to the agenda in December. Nor did the leaders agree on the Union’s budgetary framework for 2028–34.

New Zealand: Final result leaves coalition with majority seat

The Electoral Commission allocates 65 out of 130 seats to the three parties of the outgoing coalition, while 66 seats are required for the majority. The Opportunity Party gets seven elected. The publication of the final results does not solve the question of the next government: no coalition agreement has been announced.

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