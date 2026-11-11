STILL LIFE : Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi exhibits in Beirut

Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi presents STILL LIFE at ISD Studio in Beirut from 24 November 2026 to 9 January 2027. Opening November 24, 4 to 8 p.m.

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STILL LIFE, an exhibition by Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi, will open on Tuesday 24 November 2026 at ISD Studio in Beirut. The opening will be from 4 to 8 p.m. The exhibition will continue until 9 January 2027.

What do ordinary things remember? What do they reveal of the lives that unfold around them? Combining photography, sculpture, installation and sound, STILL LIFE explores how everyday objects and materials absorb the pressures, upheavals and transformations of life in Beirut.

The objects, witnesses of life in Beirut

The exhibition brings together a new set of works developed in response to living and creative conditions in the Lebanese capital. Through objects, photography, sculpture and installation, the artist works from materials and things encountered daily. It transforms them to reveal the tensions, stories and relationships they hold.

Between domestic spaces and urban environments, STILL LIFE is interested in how broader social and political realities fit into ordinary life. The objects thus become witnesses to the circumstances in which they are manufactured, used and inhabited.

Presented in the artist’s own studio, the exhibition also questions the conditions of artistic production in Lebanon. According to the presentation text, the lack of institutional support increasingly leads artists to create their own spaces and means of presentation.

About the artist

Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi is a transdisciplinary artist whose practice combines photography, moving image, sculpture, sound and installation. Formed in architecture, she explores instability as a material, temporal and spatial condition, examining the moving relations between the organ and the built, familiar and strange.

Having grown up between Lithuania, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon, it has been established in Beirut since 2007. She is the founder of Takeover, a project space carried by an artist in Beirut.

Practical information

Exposure: STILL LIFE, by Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi.

STILL LIFE, by Ieva Saudargaitė Douaihi. Opening: tuesday, november 24, 2026, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

tuesday, november 24, 2026, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dates: 24 november 2026 to 9 january 2027.

24 november 2026 to 9 january 2027. Place: ISD Studio, Ashrafieh Street, Nasra, Beirut.

ISD Studio, Ashrafieh Street, Nasra, Beirut. Hours:tuesdays and thursdays, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment at +961 3 57 37 42.

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