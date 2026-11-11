Lebanon: More than one million people in food crisis · Global Voices

The Ministry of Agriculture, FAO and WFP report on 11 November: 1.05 million people are in food crisis or worse in Lebanon.

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More than one million people in Lebanon face acute food insecurity at the « crisis » or higher level. In a statement issued on Wednesday, 11 November, the Ministry of Agriculture, FAO and the World Food Programme call for continued humanitarian assistance and support for livelihoods. Their alert is based on an analysis carried out in September, the results of which were published on 5 November by the IPC.

1.05 million persons concerned

For the period September 2026 to February 2027Integrated food security classification frameworkestimates 1.05 million people in phase 3 or more. This represents 21% of the population analysed. Of these, 52,000 are in phase 4, known as emergency.

These figures cover different population groups living in Lebanon, not just Lebanese citizens. The analysis notes a particularly high vulnerability among refugees and newly displaced Lebanese.

Projected worsening in spring 2027

Between March and July 2027, the CPI projected an increase to 1.15 million people in phase 3 or more, or 24% of the population analysed. The number of people in emergency could reach 97,000. This is a projection, distinct from the estimate covering the current period.

The authors recommend maintaining food assistance until July and securing funding for June and July. They also advocate the protection of means of production and the adaptation of aid to household movements and returns.

A relative decline that does not mean recovery

In theirpress release of 11 novemberThe institutions caution against overly optimistic reading of the decline compared to the 24% projected in the April 2026 update. The evolution of displacement and conflict conditions explains this difference, without demonstrating a lasting improvement in the situation of families.

WFP describes budgets for food and fuel, debt and savings. Some families preserve their consumption through assistance and increasingly difficult arbitrations. In the South, Akkar and Baalbek-Hermel, agricultural difficulties and restrictions on access to land also weaken income. The agencies are advocating for linking the food emergency to agricultural and economic recovery.

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