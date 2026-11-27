Stade Rennais took the lead of the first team from Franck Haise on Friday 27 November. The club announces a procedure concerning the coach and two assistants, without formalizing a breach of contract. Sébastien Tambouret, Pierre-Alexandre Lelièvre and Hervé Sekli take over before the trip to Toulouse on Sunday.

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Stade Rennais took Franck Haise away from leading his first team on Friday, 27 November. The club announced that it had initiated proceedings concerning the coach and two of his assistants, Johann Ramaré and Lilian Nalis. He entrusted the team to Sébastien Tambouret, Pierre-Alexandre Lelièvre and Hervé Sekli until further notice.

The communiqué does not specify the nature of the proceedings and does not announce the termination of Franck Haise’s contract. On the other hand, he confirmed that the coach and the two assistants no longer lead the professional team. The change comes two days from the trip to the Stadium of Toulouse, Sunday 29 November at 5:15 p.m., for the 12th day of Ligue 1.

Franck Haise defeated after defeat in Nijmegen

Rennes fell 3-1 Thursday 26 November in the Netherlands against NEC Nijmegen on the fifth day of the Europa League league phase. It was the fifth consecutive match without a win from the Rennes, all competitions combined. In November, they conceded a draw against the Olympiakos (0-0), lost at home against Lille (1-2), then shared points in Lorient (1-1).

The management had returned to Haise in February 2026 to succeed Habib Beye. The former coach of Lens and Nice knew the club, where he had worked in training from 2006 to 2012. At the end of last season, his team had won eight of its twelve championship matches and won a place in the Europa League. The club announced in August the extension of Haise, Ramaré and Nalis until June 2028.

Three technicians take over

Rennes entrusted the acting to a trio rather than announcing a successor. Sébastien Tambouret was already running the reserve. After Toulouse, the Rennais must receive Brest on 6 December in Ligue 1, then the Dinamo Zagreb on 10 December in the Europa League. The club did not give time for the acting period or schedule for the continuation of the procedure.

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