Brussels opens Kanal-Centre Pompidou Saturday 28 November in the old Citroën garage. The museum opens with ten exhibitions, including a journey of more than 350 works. The 30,000 free tickets on the first weekend found a take-away, but the showroom and some of the festivities remain ticket-free.

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Kanal-Centre Pompidou opens to the public Saturday 28 November at 10 a.m. in the old Citroën garage in Place de l’Yser in Brussels. Ten exhibitions open the museum. The 30,000 free tickets to discover them this weekend have already been booked. The building and part of the program remain accessible without a ticket.

In Brussels, Kanal settles in the Citroën garage

The building that visitors discover this weekend was first designed to sell and maintain cars. Built in 1933 and 1934 along the Charleroi Canal in Brussels, the garage combined a monumental showcase with backward workshops. Conversion retains this dual structure. The showroom of the d-angle shows the city through its glass façade, while the old workshops now house exhibition and performance halls.

Architects from EM2N, noAarchitect and Sergison Bates worked together at Atelier Kanal. Rather than replacing the large halls, they restored their frame and added three volumes inside the complex. The ensemble reaches 40,000 square meters, including more than 20,000 that the museum is intended for use in open access. A library, work and meeting spaces and an indoor playing area of 700 square meters stand alongside the galleries.

The showroom, 21 meters high, is one of the free spaces. From the opening, he received an intervention by Turkish artist Banu Cennetoğlu,right?. The public will therefore be able to see an artistic order there without having to reserve an entrance for the rooms. The museum had also planned to welcome on 25 November nearly 5,000 students from 27 Brussels schools before opening up to all.

What the Pompidou Centre brings to the museum

Truly immense journey, one of the inaugural exhibitions, brings together more than 350 works, mainly from the collections of Kanal and the Pompidou Centre. The route starts with the canal that borders the museum, an old road for people and goods. From the beginning of the twentieth century to the present day, it follows the movements that have transformed artistic practices.

Henri Matisse, Sonia Delaunay and Wifredo Lam are alongside contemporary artists, including Sammy Baloji and Edith Dekyndt. Thus, there is no succession of national schools. It brings together works of different periods to follow the circulation of forms and ideas. The public will be able to see it until January 9, 2028, well beyond the inaugural weekend.

The partnership between the Brussels Museum and the Pompidou Centre dates back to 2017. French loans feed programming alongside Kanal’s acquisitions and orders. The Brussels institution also has its own architectural centre, which comes from the CIVA. It brings together library and archives dedicated to architecture, landscape and urban planning. His first fight,Right to the City – Right to the Future, looks at ways to transform the city and those who participate in it.

An opening that also makes room for Brussels artists

Exhibitions offer other ways to cross the building. ForNO SHOW, the duo Deborah Bowmann and the musician Maupa Mazzocchetti worked with twenty Brussels artists around a question: Can a museum entertain? TheDepartment of TrapsIt brings together objects and paintings that the public rarely sees, with loans from the Museum of Medicine and Design Museum Brussels.

An infinite womangoes back to the representations of the Mangbetu women in the Congo, and the way in which Afro-descendant artists have taken them back and hijacked them. The museum also features new works by Otobong Nkanga, Joshua Serafin and Joëlle Tuerlinckx. The program combines projections and performances with these exhibitions, including three pieces by choreographer Harald Beharie presented for the first time together.

What can we see without a ticket on November 28 and 29?

The opening weekend starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and ends Sunday 29 November at 10 p.m. Brussels time. Kanal announces 36 hours of programming, with concerts, performances, projections and workshops. The 30 000 tickets reserved concern the inaugural exhibitions: they do not condition access to the building or to the free animations that the museum programmes in its public spaces.

The site is located at Sainctelette Square, near Yser Metro Station. For visitors who do not have a parking space for galleries, the showroom and open-access animations allow a first visit. The centre distinguishes these spaces from the annex building K1, located on the other side of the canal and not accessible by wheelchair. Exhibitions do not close at the end of the festivities: some run until the spring of 2027 and the great presentation of the collections continues until January 2028.

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