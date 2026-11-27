Jean-Claude Vannier died on Thursday at 83. He had written the music of the « Melody Nelson Ballade » and directed the orchestra of Serge Gainsbourg’s album. His journey goes from song to records where sounds, choruses and mandolines play the leading role.

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Jean-Claude Vannier died on Thursday at 83. He had written the music of the « Melody Nelson Ballade » and directed the orchestra of Serge Gainsbourg’s album. His journey goes from song to records where sounds, choruses and mandolines play the leading role.

In « Melody Nelson », much more than strings

The composer, arranger and conductor Jean-Claude Vannier died on 26 November 2026 in Paris. One of her daughters announced her death on Friday. He was 83 years old. Among the records bearing his signature,Story of Melody Nelson, published by Barclay in 1971, is the best known. He directed the orchestra, signed the arrangements and composed several songs. The « Ballade de Melody Nelson », of which Serge Gainsbourg wrote the lyrics, is one of the titles whose music belongs to him.

In his memoirs, Vannier described an order of work that illuminates the record: Gainsbourg had imagined the character of Melody, but some of the music and strings had already taken shape when the story was written. Listening to the « Ballade », the orchestra does not just arrive to highlight a chorus. At bass and guitar, lines of strings are used to install the tension of the song before the lyrics even say the reason.

The credits also make it possible to distinguish roles without assigning any album to one or the other. Gainsbourg signed the music of « Melody » and « Valse de Melody », in particular. Vannier composed the « Ballade » and directed the orchestra on the record. The booklet places the sound recording sessions in January 1971 at the studio des Dames in Paris.

A disc of his own, with choirs and sounds

The following year, Vannier composed the instrumental parts ofChild fly killer. The roles are reversed: this time, it is from a work by Vannier that Gainsburg imagines a narrative frame. The orchestra, choirs and sounds advance a story that the beaches do not need a singer in the foreground. The album will be reissued by the British label Finders Keepers, which will also help to put both works back on stage.

On October 21, 2006, at the Barbican Centre in London, Vannier directed the two songs with the BBC Concert Orchestra and the Crouch End Festival Chorus. Brigitte Fontaine and Jarvis Cocker are among the guests. The reprise returned to Paris on 22 and 23 October 2008 at the Cité de la musique. On the programme, the Orchestre Lamoureux and the Jeune Choeur de Paris meet musicians associated with the recording of theMelody Nelson, including bassist Herbie Flowers. The program also credits a sounder, Michel Musseau, and a bombardment, entrusted to Tanguy Allain.

Songs for others and records under his name

Vannier’s catalogue goes beyond these two works. For Michel Jonaz, he signed lyrics and music from « Super Nana ». « Branch broken » appears in his collaborations with Françoise Hardy; « It’s life that wants it » in those with Jane Birkin. He also recorded his own songs: « Papa coton » appears on an album published under his name in 1975. From one session to another, his work could therefore go from an arrangement for a voice to writing an entire song.

Vannier devoted an instrumental record to Georges Brassens, including the use of band bands and music boxes. He continued this work on stamps until the 2020s. In 2025, the label Ipecac publishedJean Claude Vannier and his Mandoline Orchestra, a disc designed around mandolinist Vincent Beer-Asker. Half a century after his first albums, he started again with another ensemble and other instruments.

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