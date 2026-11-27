Nawaf Salam referred to the continuation of certain UNIFIL missions. Baabda announces a credit for solar loans to individuals. Kuwait summons the Iranian ambassador after an attack. Europeans postpone their decision on Ukraine’s financing. In Quebec, the Supreme Court upheld the essence of Act 21.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Nawaf Salam referred to the continuation of certain UNIFIL missions. Baabda announces a credit for solar loans to individuals. Kuwait summons the Iranian ambassador after an attack. Europeans postpone their decision on Ukraine’s financing. In Quebec, the Supreme Court upheld the essence of Act 21.

Saturday 28 November 2026, midnight edition, Beirut time.

Lebanon: UNIFIL missions may continue during withdrawal

On Friday, Nawaf Salam indicated that France was preparing a text to allow UNIFIL to temporarily continue certain tasks after 31 December, the scheduled end of its mandate. The aim would be to preserve part of the scheme during withdrawal, not to automatically renew the current mandate. Separately, seven MPs received by the Prime Minister pleaded for six months of unchanged missions. There is still no new vote in the Security Council or decision on the force that could follow.

In Nabatiyah, the Ministry of Interior announced the return of governorate agents to the restored serail. The Lebanese Army also announced the handover of a tanker truck to the Chqif municipality union with the United Nations Development Programme. No water distribution schedule was reported.

Solar loans: public credit doubles, window still to be defined

The Presidency announced Act No. 75, which opens an additional appropriation of £1,790 billion to finance loans to individuals carrying solar projects. In committee, the project covered 895 billion. The advertisement does not specify the rate, maximum amount per loan, or the organization to which the files may be filed.

Baabda also announced a text voted on 12 November, aimed at sales and disposal of property in areas occupied by the Israeli army. The Presidency has entered the date of 28 November for Law No 81. Its publication in the Official Journal, its entry into force and its precise scope remain to be verified.

Gulf: convocation in Kuwait, cargo stopped according to Washington

Kuwait convened on Friday the ambassador of Iran and gave him a protest note. The Kuwaiti authorities attribute the previous day’s attack to Tehran, which killed two Italian technicians and injured two others. Iran denies its involvement. The Kuwaiti Ministry has not announced any additional measures.

The US military command also claims to have stopped the bulk carrierPacific Archerthursday in the Gulf of Oman. Washington says the Palau flag cargo had left Bandar Abbas despite the US blockade. The command ensures that the civilian crew was not injured; The condition of the vessel was not independently confirmed.

In Islamabad, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey reaffirmed their support for the security of the kingdom in the face of the Huthi attacks. Their communiqué of 27 November does not provide for a timetable for intervention or the dispatch of troops. Ankara’s approval of the Pact alone does not allow it to date its entry into force.

European Union: loan to Ukraine returns in December

Twenty-four Member States support Ukraine’s proposal for new funding, said European Council President António Costa. Bulgaria wants to participate only in the non-military component. The extraordinary meeting resulted in neither the proposed loan of EUR 45 billion nor an agreement on the European budget 2028-2034. The Council announced that it would resume the funding review in December.

Quebec: the law on secularism remains applicable, with an exception

The Supreme Court of Canada confirmed Friday the essence of Quebec’s secular law. Restrictions on the wearing of religious signs for certain public officials, including public service teachers and police officers, remain in force. The Court dismissed the requirement to sit face-to-face in so far as it applied to Quebec MPs: the democratic law at issue cannot be ruled out by the derogation clause invoked by Quebec.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews