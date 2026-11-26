Norwegian Norse Atlantic cancelled all flights scheduled for Thursday, November 26, due to lack of immediate financing solution. It negotiates with investors and envisages a balance sheet deposit if these discussions fail. The passengers concerned may request reimbursement or rerouting according to the route and the carrier.

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Norse Atlantic Airways cancelled all scheduled flights on Thursday, 26 November. The Norwegian company indicated in a stock market statement that it had suspended the departures of the day in order to determine whether short-term financing remained possible. Its board of directors is considering a balance sheet deposit if it does not quickly obtain new funds. The press release does not announce any deposit of balance sheet or date of resumption.

Investors and creditors at the heart of the discussions

Management is discussing with investors a possible buyback that would include financing. No signed agreement, amount or name of investor was announced. On Wednesday, the company also brought together the holders of a guaranteed bond issue of $52 million, with a 15% coupon. This meeting is not valid for creditors to agree on a contribution of funds.

Euronext Oslo Børs placed the title on Wednesday in its surveillance compartmentRecovery Box, used when the issuer’s situation makes the valuation of the security particularly uncertain. This stock exchange measure is distinct from insolvency proceedings. Norse reported operating a fleet of twelve Boeing 787 Dreamliner. In addition to its long-haul routes, the group offers charter flights and the provision of aircraft and crew.

Cancelled flight: refund or rerouting

Norse’s press release covers flights on Thursday, November 26. For a scheduled departure after that date, the status of the flight and reservation must be checked with the carrier or agency that sold the ticket. A Thursday cancellation does not in itself constitute the announcement of the cancellation of the return flight.

For flights departing from the European Union, including France, the European Passenger Rights Regulation applies in the event of cancellation. It provides for a choice between reimbursement and rerouting under the terms of the text. For a journey from a third country to the Union, the scope depends in particular on the carrier operating the flight. Any lump sum compensation shall be assessed separately from the reimbursement, depending on the itinerary, the notice period and the reason for the cancellation.

Passengers may retain their booking confirmation, notice of cancellation and proof of expenses before submitting a written request to the carrier. The November 26 announcements do not provide a schedule for file processing or a confirmed plan for resumed flights.

Cover: a Boeing 787-9 from Norse Atlantic in Berlin-Brandenburg on 9 September 2022 (archived).MarcelX42 / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Boxing and dressing under the same license.

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